The years that Emily Claytor spent on the basketball courts and athletic fields of Lindale and Floyd County have paved the way for her newest role.
Claytor was announced as Pepperell's new head girls' basketball coach on Friday, stepping into the job previously held by Jeff Rickman, whom she played for from 2001-2005 as a student-athlete at Pepperell.
"I am extremely honored and blessed to have this opportunity to take over as head coach at my alma mater," Claytor said in a statement. "This community and the Lady Dragon basketball program are very special to me, and I hope to continue to build on what coach Rickman and coach (Judson) Cox have accomplished in the past."
Claytor served as an assistant on Rickman's staff the last two seasons before the longtime coach decided to step down as the Lady Dragons' head coach. Judson Cox stepped in as Pepperell's head girls' coach for six seasons until his promotion to assistant principal at Coosa High School in 2017.
Pepperell Principal Jamey Alcorn said Claytor is a is a wonderful role model and ambassador for the school.
"I am thrilled about this decision," Alcorn said in a statement. "I have known Emily since 2001 when she began her freshman year at Pepperell High. She possesses the experience and qualifications that will continue the legacy and success of our girls basketball program."
Claytor played college basketball at Truett-McConnell College and later at the University of North Georgia under coach Buffie Burson. She served as a graduate assistant at North Georgia, and an assistant coach at Pepperell High, Armuchee High, and Armuchee Middle.
She has had previous head coaching stints at Trion High School and Unity Christian School, where she led the Lady Lions to their third and fourth straight GICAA Division 1-A North region championships.
Claytor currently serves as a health and physical education teacher and is the girls' strength and conditioning coach at Pepperell.
"I have been able to learn from a lot of great coaches, and I am thankful for each of them," Claytor said. "I would not be in this position if it weren’t for a lot of people investing in my life. I hope to take this opportunity the Lord has given me to positively impact the lives of my players by teaching them the game of basketball as well as lessons that will help them all throughout their lives,”
Claytor graduated from Pepperell High School with honors, finishing her high school athletic career with 14 varsity letters. She made the Dean’s List at Truett-McConnell and North Georgia while completing her bachelor’s degree in three and a half years.
Claytor also holds a master’s degree from North Georgia and an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.