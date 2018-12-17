Woodland scoring a point more than that in the quarterfinals of the 65th annual Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Club Christmas Tournament thwarted that goal, but the Wolves still managed to win 60-51 on Monday night at the Cage Center at Berry College.
Caleb Byrd scored 25 points to lead the Wolves, providing important buckets at crucial times in the game to keep the Wildcats at bay.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete. He really brings a lot to the team. Offensively, he’s just a really gifted kid,” Smith said of Byrd.
Justin Ingram added seven points for Rome. For Woodland, Dawson Wilkins finished with 19 points and D.J. Robinson chipped in 10.
Rome (4-3) advances to face Cartersville in the semifinals Wednesday at Georgia Highlands College at 5:30 p.m., while Woodland (3-8) will play Coosa in a consolation game at 4 p.m.
In other action at Berry College:
Model girls 54, Pepperell 44
A 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter powered the Model girls to a 54-44 victory over Pepperell on Monday night at Berry College in a girls’ quarterfinal contest.
After Kylie Vuckovich gave the Lady Dragons some momentum with a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, Model wrestled back control of the game thanks to some solid defense in the fourth period, limiting Pepperell to just six points in the final eight minutes.
Montana Moats finished with 17 points to lead the Lady Devils. She was followed by Madison Harper (14), Libby Upton (10), and Megan Kent (8),
Pepperell’s Mattie Blalock and Maycy Owens recorded 12 points apiece to pace the Lady Dragons.
Model (9-3) moves on to face Darlington in the tournament semifinals at Georgia Highlands College today at 8:30 p.m., while Pepperell (4-3) will play Armuchee in a consolation game at 7 p.m.
Rome girls 58, Woodland 28
Rome’s girls used a dominant third quarter to propel themselves to a 58-28 win over Woodland on Monday in the tournament’s opening game at Berry College.
After leading 25-18 at halftime, the Lady Wolves came out of the locker room and racked up easy buckets in transition thanks to some stifling defense. They ended the third quarter on an 18-3 run and never looked back.
Amberly Brown finished with 12 points and Ta’emmica Nation added seven to pace Rome. Madgie Robinson scored eight points to lead Woodland.
Rome (6-2) moves on to Georgia Highlands College today to play Coosa in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m., while Woodland (1-9) will play Cartersville in a consolation game at 4 p.m.
Model boys 57, Pepperell 56
In a wild affair in the final game of Monday’s action at Berry College, it was Dane Fisher’s layup with 11.4 seconds left that lifted Model’s boys to a 57-56 win over Pepperell.
After Ben Whelchel buried a three-pointer in the final minute to give the Dragons a one-point advantage, Fisher got an open look under the rim to take back the lead for the Blue Devils.
Model ended the first quarter up 20-10, but Pepperell stormed back to take a 27-26 lead at the halftime break. From there, neither team was able to pull away before Fisher, playing in his first game of the season, scored the final basket of the night.
Jabari Burge finished with 24 points for Model, and Jackson Mathis added nine. Andrew Wilder led Pepperell with 21, and Payton Rhoades chipped in 12.
Model advances to play Darlington in the semifinals at Georgia Highlands on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., while Pepperell will take on Armuchee in a consolation game at 4 p.m.