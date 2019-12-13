As the Christmas spirit begins to fill the air, so do the cheers and sounds of high school basketball. And next week will be packed with both as the 66th Annual Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament gets underway.
The action starts Monday with a total of eight games split between two venues and continues through the championship games on Thursday evening at Berry College’s Cage Center.
First round games will be played at both Berry College and Georgia Highlands College on Monday. Georgia Highlands then hosts all of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games, with the girls’ semifinals on Tuesday and the boys’ semifinals on Wednesday.
Thursday’s contests at the Cage Center begin with the girls’ and boys’ third place games, followed by the girls’ and boys’ title games with the winners collecting a Gold Ball trophy.
Games start at 4 p.m. each day with a total of four games per day per venue. Admission is $6, with children 5 and younger free. Spectators wishing to go between venues on Monday will be able to do so without having to pay admission again.
Talk Radio WLAQ-AM 1410 and FM 96.9 will broadcast Monday’s opening round games at Berry College as well as the semifinals and championship games. The games can also be heard through the station’s website at www.wlaq1410.com.
Last year’s championship games saw two hard-fought battles as Rome’s boys edged Model 67-63 and the Model girls defeated Rome 55-48.