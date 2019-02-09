The Indians took control in overtime to come away with a 61-52 win in Rockmart.
“We came into this game with a lot of momentum from last night,” Chattooga head coach Jared Groce about his team’s win over Coosa in the semifinals. “They rose to the occasion and when it came down to it they made the plays they needed to to come out on top. I have to give a lot of credit to Rockmart. They came in tonight with expectations tonight to defend their home court and they gave us everything we could handle.”
After regulation ended with a score of 48-48, the Indians closed out the overtime period on a 7-0 run to come out victorious.
Malachi Jackson led the Indians (17-10) with 18 points, Jundraius Adams scored 13, and Jamarious Mostetler scored 11.
Juke Boozer led Rockmart (16-9) with 15 points, and Sam DePew scored 12 points. Both players were named to the All-Region first team. For Chattooga, Adams, Mostetler and Devin Price were named to the first team. Other first teamers were Jabari Burge and Jackson Mathis of Model, and Player of the Year Kenon Dixon of Coosa.
The Indians take the No. 1 seed into next week’s state tournament and will host Region 6-AA’s Douglas-Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets will host Hapeville Charter.
Model boys 62, Coosa 59
The Model boys’ basketball team let a big lead slip away in the fourth period, but the Blue Devils were able to hang on for a 62-59 win Saturday against Coosa in the third-place game of the Region 7-AA tournament at Rockmart.
After leading 35-23 at halftime the Blue Devils took a 52-37 lead into the final quarter. The Eagles outscored the Devils 22-10 in the period, which was highlighted by three made 3-pointers from Kenon Dixon – one of which put the Eagles within three points for a 60-57 score. After a timeout from Coosa, Model’s Jared Bomer hit two key free throws to put the game away for the Blue Devils.
Bomer led Model (13-13) with 22 points, two 3-pointers and he was 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Jackson Mathis followed with 17 points including three 3-pointers.
Dixon led the Eagles (16-10) with 34 points and finished with six 3-pointers. Jatorien Owens added 11 points on three 3-pointers.
The Eagles take the No. 4 seed into next weekend’s state tournament and will be on the road to face South Atlanta the top team from Region 6-AA. Coosa, as the No. 3 seed, will travel to face Therrell.