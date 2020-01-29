One of the newest gyms in Northwest Georgia will get the chance to host a new event this weekend.
The Georgia High School Association is holding its first slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests, and Armuchee High School’s new gym will one of the places to catch some of the action.
Both competitions are open to all GHSA eligible basketball players, with each member school allowed to have one entry in each event. The slam dunk competition is for boys only, while the 3-point contest is for girls.
Armuchee is one of eight sites throughout the state that will host the opening quarterfinal round of the 3-point contest on Saturday, giving the school an opportunity to show off its new home court to some of the top shooters in the area.
“We’re super excited to host anything in the new gym,” Armuchee High School Athletic Director Telisa Chapman said. “We’re happy to showcase the new gym any chance we get.”
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the contest will start at 9:30 a.m.
Armuchee’s gym has stadium seating for over 1,400, and includes a state-of-the-art HVAC system, LED lighting, Wi-Fi capabilities, shot clocks on the goals and a digital-enabled scorer’s table.
Players can visit GHSA.com to register for the 3-point contest, which is free to enter. Other sites for the quarterfinals are Tift County, Beach, Perry, Banks County, Butler, Kennesaw Mountain and Mundy’s Hill.
Each player will have 90 seconds to shoot from four designated areas beyond the 3-point line where a rack of six balls at each station. Each ball counts as one point except the final ball of each rack, which counts as three points.
The top four point scorers from each quarterfinal round will advance to the one of four semifinals, which will be held Feb. 15 at sites yet to be announced.
The top four from each semifinal round will then move on to the finals, which will take place March 6 at the Macon Centreplex during the GHSA state basketball championships.
Chapman said the GHSA is handling all aspects of the event, with Armuchee only providing the site and basketballs for the competition, which is free to attend.
For the slam dunk competition, only one entry per school will be allowed to enter, and entries must be submitted by video on Vimeo, Instagram or a YouTube URL by Monday at GHSA.com.
Special props or gimmicks will not be allowed, but participants may use one individual to assist them.
Voting for the first round will take place on social media Monday through Feb. 9 with the top 15 moving onto the second round.
The videos from the top 15 will then be reposted on Feb. 11, and voting on those videos will take place through Feb. 14, with the top eight moving on to the semifinals.
Semifinalists will be able to then submit new videos Feb. 16-23, with voting happening Feb. 25 through March 1, and the top three will move on to the finals, which will be a live competition March 7 taking place between the Class 6A boys’ and Class 7A girls’ championship games at the Macon Centreplex.