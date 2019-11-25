The Armuchee girls’ basketball team completed its pre-Thanksgiving schedule Tuesday as the Lady Indians came up short to Central-Carroll in their final game of the Mt. Zion Thanksgiving Classic.
Armuchee was down 30-24 at halftime and lost to the Lady Lions 59-43 a day after getting a 53-22 win over Temple.
Katie Shinholster led the Lady Indians (3-2) with 15 points against Central, followed by Julia Williams with 10 and Olivia Moses with eight.
Shinholster scored 14 points in Monday’s win over Temple, while Williams and Moses added eight points each.
Armuchee will jump into Region 7-AA competition on Tuesday at Chattooga.
In other action:
Unity Chrisitan boys 73, Pepperell 71
A high-energy contest came down the final seconds as Unity Christian’s boys edged Pepperell 73-71 on Monday night for a win in Lindale.
Huston Bryant racked up 27 points to lead Unity Christian as the Lions improved to 3-0 on the season.
"I thought our guys played with great effort against a very well-coached team," Unity head coach Matt Claytor said. "Our senior Huston Bryant had a monster game. Offensively, he put us on his shoulders. I am really proud of how hard he has worked to become a great basketball player."
Austin Wilkerson added 11 points for the Lions, while Drew King and John Nance scored eight and seven, respectively.
Pepperell’s Payton Rhoades, just days after completing his football season for the Dragons, had 15 points and 17 rebounds to lead his team. Kemp Edge finished with 15 points, while Tom Vincent had 14.
The Lions are at home Monday against Oakwood Christian Academy. The Dragons (0-1) travel to take on Temple on Saturday.
Darlington girls 65, Chattooga 51
The Darlington girls kept their hot streak alive Monday with a 65-51 win over Chattooga in the Lady Indians' Thanksgiving Classic in Summerville.
Emmaline Ratledge led the Lady Tigers (5-0) with 15 points and nine rebounds, Olivia Adams scored 13 points, and Caroline Dingler scored nine points and dished out seven assists.
After a week off, the Lady Tigers will travel to face Sonoraville on Tuesday, while Chattooga (1-1) hosts Armuchee.
Pepperell girls 54, Unity Christian 23
Morgan Willingham scored 11 points as the Pepperell girls overwhelmed Unity Christian in Lindale on Monday.
Mattie Blalock added eight points for the Lady Dragons (2-1), while Kinsey Wright scored seven.
The Lady Dragons are at Temple on Saturday, while Unity (0-2) hosts Oakwood Christian Academy on Monday.
Trion girls 41, Walker 33
Shelby Carlock scored 20 points and the Trion girls completed a successful road trip with a 41-33 win over host Walker on Monday.
Chloe Murdock added 12 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the young season. Trion returns to action Friday at Southeast Whitfield.