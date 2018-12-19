Both consolation games at Georgia Highlands College provided some tense moments for fans as the two girls games were decided by a total of three points.
In the later game, Armuchee was able to hold off a comeback attempt by Pepperell to get a 37-35 win over the Lady Dragons in each team’s final game of the 65th Annual Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Pepperell (4-4) was down 25-18 at halftime and clawed its way to within one of the lead in the final minutes.
With the score 36-35, Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy went to the line and hit the front end of two free throws with 5.6 seconds left. Pepperell inbounded the ball and took it down the court, but a last-second shot went wide of the basket.
Purdy and Olivia Moses led the Lady Indians (5-8) with eight points each. Grace Stanley had two 3-pointers on the way to seven points, and Katie Shinholster also had seven.
Pepperell was led by Maycy Owens’ 10 points, while Josie McGraw hit a trio of 3’s on the way to nine.
Cartersville girls 32, Woodland 31
The tournament’s only battle of Bartow County teams came down to strategy in the fourth period, but Cartersville was able to make the final move in a 32-31 win over Woodland in Tuesday’s first consolation game.
The Lady Wildcats were down 24-22 near the start of the final quarter when Ansley Evans hit the game’s only 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run for Woodland.
Down 31-25, Cartersville (4-3) got a lift from Kiera Milline as she hit a layup and then got a steal that led to a shot and a foul. She hit the free throw to pull within one, and A’mya Davis managed to get inside to get a shot, giving the Lady Canes the lead.
Woodland (1-10) worked to take possession away from Cartersville in the final minute but had too many fouls to give to force the Lady Canes to the line enough to make an impact.
Both teams struggled to find the basket early, and Woodland picked up its sixth foul within the first six minutes of the game before leading 4-3 at the end of the opening period.
Cartersville ended the first half on a 10-4 stretch that put the Lady Canes up 15-12.
Madgie Robinson led Woodland and all scorers with 14 points. Cartersville was paced by Milline’s nine points, followed by Ariana Cochran’s six.