Junior Darrell Trejo recorded a double-double as the Armuchee boys’ exploded for a 105-23 win over Morris Innovative on Monday night for the Indians’ first win of the season.
Trejo finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the non-region tilt to lead five Armuchee players in double-digit scoring. Luke Mayhall had 14 points, while Ethan Aker, Sylvester Bassey, and Wyatt Miller each had 12.
“We were glad to get our first win of the season,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said. “We feel like we have a team that can play really hard and fast. We just have to keep working at what we can improve on and get ready for region play.”
Armuchee (1-1) will complete the home-and-home series with Morris on Thursday in Dalton.