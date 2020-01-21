For the first time this season Tuesday night, the Armuchee boys’ basketball team was able to celebrate a win over a Region 7-AA opponent.
Hosting Dade County, the Indians opened with a 15-6 lead and managed to hold on late in the fourth quarter to top the Wolverines 72-66.
Luke Mayhall led Armuchee with 18 points, while Kody Manikas had 17. Sylvester Bassey had nine rebounds to help the Indians keep pace with Dade County.
Armuchee (5-17, 1-10 7-AA) led 37-22 at the half and built a 22-point lead in the third period before some miscues allowed the Wolverines to get back in the game and cut Armuchee’s advantage to five points.
But the Indians were able to salvage their effort at the free throw line down the stretch. Chandler Cook, who returned from a recent illness on Tuesday, went 7-of-9 from the line, while Darrell Trejo was 3-of-4, with big shots late.
“I was very proud of our guys for coming out and battling from the opening tip,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said. “It was youth night at Armuchee, where we recognized all of our youth basketball teams, and we had a great crowd!”
Armuchee hosts Gordon Central for Senior Night on Friday, while Dade County (4-16, 2-9) hosts Pepperell in Trenton.
In other action:
Model boys 60, Coosa 58
The Model Blue Devils took Region 7-AA and fellow Floyd County foe Coosa down to the wire Tuesday night but came up with a 60-58 win at Woodard Gymnasium.
Jared Bomer paced Model with 12 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Jabari Burge had 10 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists. Dane Fisher ended up with the game-winning shot.
The win is the eighth in a row for Model (15-5, 10-1) and maintains its lead in the region standings. The Blue Devils will travel to Rockmart on Friday to try and avenge their lone region loss this season.
Coosa (11-8, 7-4) will be back in action Friday as well hosting Chattooga.
Unity Christian boys 60, Georgia Cumberland 48
Huston Bryant broke out with 21 points in the second half and the Unity Christian boys defeated Georgia Cumberland Academy 60-48 at home on Tuesday.
Bryant finished with a team-high 27 points, while John Nance added 10 and Austin Wilkerson had six.
“We came out a little sluggish in the first half but in the third quarter we came out on fire,” Unity coach Matt Claytor said. “I was really proud of how our guys shared the ball and played for each other.”
Unity (13-6) will be on the road Thursday to take on Grace Academy.
Dade County girls 45, Armuchee 27
It was an unfortunate tale of two halves for the Armuchee girls’ basketball team Tuesday as the Lady Indians’ lost a Region 7-AA contest to Dade County, 45-27.
Trying to keep its recent winning ways going, Armuchee (10-11, 4-7 7-AA) performed well in front of its home crowd in the first half, going into halftime up 21-18.
Dade County (12-7, 6-5) kicked off the third period with a 3-pointer and a layup off of a turnover to take a 23-21 lead and Armuchee failed to make a shot in the quarter as the Lady Wolverines built a 34-21 advantage.
Grace Stanley ended the Lady Indians’ drought with a layup with 6:20 left in the game to make it 39-23 and Dade coasted from there.
Olivia Moses was the leading scorer for Armuchee with nine points, including three of Armuchee’s six points in the fourth quarter. Julia Williams went 4-of-6 at the line on her way to six points, while Chloe Purdy had five points and went 3-of-4 at the line.
Jayda Wood and Megan Schauer each had 10 points to lead Dade County.
Armuchee will host Gordon Central on Friday, while Dade County will host Pepperell in Trenton.
Trion girls 67, Mt. Zion-Carroll 56
Three Trion players reached double digits in scoring Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Mt. Zion-Carroll 67-56 on the road in a Region 6-A/A contest.
Shelby Carlock scored 17 points to lead Trion’s charge, while Summer Vaughn had 15 points and Gracie Tucker added 14.
Trion (12-8, 5-5 6-A/A) will host Gordon Lee on Friday.