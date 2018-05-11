PREP BASEBALL: Wolves earn All-Region honors; Tejcek 7-5A Coach of the Year
Tejcek led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2014, and finished the regular season with a 15-14 record.
For the teams’ accomplishments, the Wolves had four players named to the 7-5A All-Region Team, and Tejcek was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Rome’s Sevie Andrews, Braden Hyde, Xavier Roberts-Donaldson and Connor Bullard were all named to the first team. Garrett Howell, Alden Astin and Chandler Briggs earned honorable mentions.
Andrews, a junior finished the season with a team-leading batting average of .384 with 20 RBIs, 33 hits and 18 runs scored. Bullard led the Wolves with 32 runs scored and batted .369 for his junior season. He also had 31 hits, two home runs, 23 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.
Hyde shined on the mound and at the plate as the senior finished the season with an 8-3 record, a 1.75 ERA and a team-leading 58 strikeouts. Offensively, Hyde tied with Bullard for the most RBIs at 23 and had 19 hits.
Roberts-Donaldson finished his junior season with a .297 batting average, 27 hits, 17 runs, eight RBIs and led the Wolves in stolen bases with 15.
Rome High needed a win against Carrollton in the teams’ regular-season finale to advance to playoffs, which the Wolves accomplished when they defeated the Trojans 11-1 to take the region’s No. 3 seed.
The Wolves’ season came to an end in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs when they were swept by Buford, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-5A.