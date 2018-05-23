PREP BASEBALL: Weather makes Rome the place for wayward state game
Rome’s State Mutual Stadium, which has been the host of two GHSA Baseball State Championship series this week, will be the site of the conclusion of another series today after rain washed out any chance of finishing it at its original venue.
The Georgia High School Association announced Wednesday that Game 3 of the Class 3A championship series was moving to the home of the Rome Braves from its initial site of Mercer College in Macon.
A release stated the move was due to a more favorable forecast for the area compared to the soggy conditions that have plagued Middle Georgia this week.
The game is scheduled to start today at 7 p.m. Westminster and Lovett are tied at a game apiece, with the winner of tonight’s game winning the Class 3A state title. Westminster took Game 1 between the Region 5-3A teams Monday, 6-2, while Lovett took the nightcap 7-6.
For about 24 hours, Rome was going to be the site of a fourth GHSA championship series as Parkview and Mill Creek were flooded out of their original venue on Tuesday for the Class 7A title doubleheader. The two teams never got going as rain moved into Athens and the University of Georgia’s Foley Field.
With scheduled UGA graduations happening this week, the GHSA had originally decided to move the series to State Mutual Stadium for this afternoon. However, the two Gwinnett County teams worked it out and agreed to play the series at Parkview’s stadium instead of making another long trip.
Two teams that didn’t have to make so long of a trip played at State Mutual Stadium late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as Pope and Allatoona worked get in the opening doubleheader of the Class 6A state championship series.
Allatoona used a seven-run first inning to propel the Buccaneers to a 11-9 in Game 1, while Pope forced extra innings in Game 2 and put up a four-run ninth to lead to an 8-4 victory and Wednesday’s decisive Game 3.