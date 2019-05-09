The Rockmart baseball team was up 2-0 in the top of the first inning in Thursday’s decisive Game 3 against Harlem of the quarterfinals in the Class AA state championships before a line of rain came through and forced a weather delay that lasted well into the night.
It was unclear at press time if the teams were going to be able to restart the game, which saw Brayden Cole hit a two-run homer to get the Jackets out to an early lead.
After dropping the opening game of the series 8-5 Wednesday, Rockmart pitcher Ty Floyd struck out 16 batters in Game 2 as the Jackets won 5-0 while staying alive in the series.
Floyd walked three and allowed one hit through six innings of work for Rockmart before reaching the GHSA’s mandated pitch limit of 110. Logan Shelton pitched in relief and struck out one.
"He's done awesome,” Rockmart Kenny Yanzetich said about Floyd. “Hopefully, we'll get the same performance from Griffin Pace in Game 3 we got out of him last week.”
Pace pitched the Jackets to a 10-6 win in last week’s Game 3 against Elbert County, which sent Rockmart to the Elite Eight.
Yanzetich added the 25-8 Jackets are enjoying their run in the playoffs as they continue into the final game of the Elite Eight round.
"I'm proud of the kids. They keep battling and hanging in there," Yanzetich said. "They're doing a great job this year, they're excited and enjoying themselves out there. That's what high school baseball is all about."
Yanzetich noticed that, through the past two weeks of play, the visitors on the scoreboard have come away with wins. With the coin flip going to Harlem in Game 3, the Jackets went to bat first against the Bulldogs.
"Hopefully that streak will continue for us," Yanzetich said.