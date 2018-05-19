PREP BASEBALL: State Mutual Stadium hosting state title games this week
It’s the second year in a row the home of the Rome Braves has been a site for the organzation’s season finales. This year the stadium will be the site for the Class 4A and Class 6A title series. The Class 4A finals feature Cartersville and Jefferson, while Allatoona and Pope battle for the 6A championship. Both series are best-of-three format.
“The Rome Braves appreciate the partnership with GHSA and are pleased to again be hosting high school state championship series games,” Rome Braves General Manager Jim Bishop said. “We look forward to showcasing some of the state’s top high school athletes in our fine facility in a few short days.”
Current Rome Braves outfielder Drew Waters was a standout on the Etowah High School baseball team that won the Class 7A state title last year at State Mutual Stadium.
The Class 4A series kicks things off with a doubleheader Monday, with the 6A showdown starting Tuesday. Games are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the Game 3 for each series scheduled for Wednesday if needed.
Cartersville and Jefferson are no stranger to State Mutual Stadium. Both teams played regular season games at the minor league park this year, with the Canes defeating Pepperell 6-0 and Jefferson losing to Flowery Branch, 2-1.
The All-Cobb County series in 6A pits two scrappy teams against each other. Allatoona is playing for its first state baseball championship in its 10-year history, while defending state champion Pope goes for its fourth title in nine years.
Cartersville (31-8) vs. Jefferson (26-11)
How they got here
Cartersville: The Canes defeated reigning Class 4A champion Marist in three games in the Sweet 16. A sweep of Heritage-Catoosa in the semifinals slotted them in the finals.
Jefferson: The Dragons battled Blessed Trinity in the state semifinals and swept the 2017 state runners-up 10-7, 2-0.
Players to watch
Cartersville: Cathcher/Pitcher Anthony Seigler; C/INF Jake Gooch (Georgia Tech commit); Pitcher Mason Barnette.
Jefferson: INF Zac Corbin; OF Justin Cole; Pitcher Lane Watkins.
Allatoona (33-7) vs. Pope (32-7)
How they got here
Allatoona: The Buccaneers went to a Game 3 in their last two series, pulling out dominant wins in the decisive games against Grovetown in the Elite Eight and Alpharetta in the Final Four.
Pope: The Greyhounds had 19 hits and 24 runs in their semifinal sweep of River Ridge last week after recovering for Game 2 wins against Harrison and Houston County.
Players to watch
Allatoona: INF Peyton Eeles; INF Greg Boland; Pitcher Fisher Paulsen.
Pope: P/OF Andrew Feld; INF Will Lantis, Utility James Tibbs.