PREP BASEBALL: Rome proves short trip for most teams in state championship series
The Canes faithful were out in force for their team’s doubleheader with Jefferson, who had a few less fans in attendance but were no less enthusiastic. It’s a product of the proximity of the venue to the teams battling for state titles this week.
Aside from Jefferson, which is about two hours away from the home of the Rome Braves, Cartersville, Allatoona and Pope are all within 50 miles of the stadium. This is the second year in a row that State Mutual Stadium has hosted a portion of the state championship series.
Cartersville and Jefferson got the action started Monday as the teams split their Class 4A title doubleheader. Jefferson took Game 1 5-4, and the Canes won the second game 9-3. Pope and Allatoona were scheduled to begin the Class 6A state championship series Tuesday.
Cartersville fan and former player Mike Ross said the short trip made it possible for the Canes to have a large amount of supporters.
“It helps being 30 minutes away,” he said. “You’ve got a lot more people here just from the town being 30 minutes away, and they’ve probably got more parents and family coming.”
“We’re alumni. We played back in 84, 85, 86, 87, so we come and root on the Canes,” former player Jeff Tidwell added. “We come to support them. We didn’t get a lot of support, so they get a lot more these days than we did. They’ve got a lot more players too.”
Some Cartersville fans made a much further trip than even those from Jefferson. Samuel Joe, who is the grandfather of Cartersville standout Anthony Seigler, made the trip from the Navajo Nation in Arizona to cheer on his grandson.
Seigler nearly put the Canes ahead in the top of the seventh of Game 1 when he hit a long fly out to the warning track with two on base. The Florida signee is a top prospect at catcher and is a potential first- or second-round draft choice.
“We came for graduation and to see him play,” Joe said after the opener. “It was a close game. He had a home run right there, but the field is longer. But, hey, we’re here. We came all the way to watch him play. He’s a good prospect to go pro, and we always want to come see him play.”
Down 5-0 after five innings in the opener, Cartersville tried to rally when Seigler hit an RBI triple to get the Canes on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Cartersville cut the lead to 5-3 by the end of the inning and added another on an error in the seventh but couldn’t close the gap.
Cartersville (32-9) scored early and often in the nightcap, getting at least one run in each of the first six innings to build a 9-2 lead. Jefferson (27-12) had seven errors in the game, many of them resulting in runs for Cartersville.
After the win, Cartersville head coach Kyle Tucker said he was glad for the big crowd of supporters, but added they will need more than that to come away with the title.
“The crowd doesn’t win the game. The young men throwing strikes, making defensive plays and getting base hits — that’s what’s going to win it, and it ought to be a heck of a Game 3,” Tucker said.
The decisive Game 3 will take place Wednesday at 5 or 7 p.m. depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s Pope-Allatoona series. The Canes will be the home team after a coin toss.