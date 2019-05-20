The Rockmart baseball team will have to wait just a little longer for a chance at the Class AA state championship.
Rockmart will face Jeff Davis again on Wednesday after splitting the opening doubleheader of the GHSA Baseball State Championships on Monday at Macon’s Luther Williams Field.
Rockmart junior and LSU commit Ty Floyd pitched his team to a 4-1 win in Game 1, and Rockmart came up short 4-2 in Game 2.
The decisive Game 3 will take place Wednesday with a time to be determined following Tuesday’s Class 3A matchup between Pace Academy and Pike County.
In Game 1, Floyd gave up just a single run to Jeff Davis with 15 strikeouts, four hits and four walks.
Rockmart got on the board in the first inning after Andruw Morris scored on a stand-up double by Brayden Cole.
JaShaun Kirby tied the game up for Jeff Davis in the third inning when he knocked in a run for a 1-1 score.
Cooper Yanzetich got Rockmart (29-10) back in the lead in the bottom of the fourth when hit a two-run single, and Floyd made the score 4-1 on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.
Rockmart took a 2-0 lead to open Game 2 of the championship series after Dylan Bailey got the bats going on a two-out single and Noah Hughes scored off a single from Floyd. A second run came in on a balk to allow Rockmart to take an early lead.
Griffin Pace only went two innings and one out into the third before giving up three runs to Jeff Davis. Luke Queen was brought in to retire the side and gave up a run of his own.
With a 4-2 lead, Jeff Davis (32-8) worked to keep Rockmart’s offense at bay as the game progressed. The closest Rockmart came was in the top of the sixth when Floyd, Reed Couch, and Sam Sanders loaded the bases before a pitching change, and Jeff Davis was able to send Rockmart back to the dugout with the three runners stranded off of flyouts by Yanzetich and Morris.