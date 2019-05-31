After a successful season that saw the Rockmart baseball team nearly come away with a Class AA state championship, the Yellow Jackets were recognized by placing several players on the 7-AA All-Region teams.
On top of have three players named to the first team and three to the second team, the region champions nearly swept the individual honors.
Ty Floyd was named the region's Pitcher of the Year, Dylan Bailey earned Player of the Year, Jonathan Suppes was named Defensive Player of the Year, and leading them all was head coach Kenny Yanzetich who was named Coach of the Year.
The players helped lead the Jackets to their deepest run in the playoffs in school history as they blazed through the Region 7-AA schedule with a perfect record and advanced all the way to the state championship series. Rockmart lost 2-0 to Jeff Davis in the decisive Game 3.
Floyd, who’s committed to LSU, pitched his team to a 4-1 win in Game 1 of the championship series against Jeff Davis, while striking out 15. The pitcher also threw a no-hitter in Game 2 of Rockmart’s Final Four series against Callaway.
Committed to play for Jacksonville State, Bailey helped his team reach the Final Four in the Game 3 of their Elite Eight series against Harlem when he knocked in a run, scored a run and picked off a Harlem runner to end the game.
The Jackets also placed three on the first team with Bradyen Cole, Reed Couch and Logan Shelton making the squad. Co-Offensive Players of the Year honors went to Chattooga’s Caleb Veitch and Model’s Brody Pearson.
Chattooga went 19-13 this season and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, while Model rebounded from a 2-23 season in 2018 to finish 17-11 and an appearance in the state Sweet 16 as well.
Here is the complete 7-AA All-Region list:
FIRST TEAM
INFIELDERS: Dalton Wadell (Model), Nolan Heath (Dade County), Wesley Wade (Pepperell), Brodie Swader (Dade County), Brayden Cole (Rockmart).
OUTFIELDERS: Devin Price (Chattooga), Brody Pace (Model), Carter Glenn (Dade County), Reed Couch (Rockmart).
CATCHER: Brantson Duck (Armuchee).
STARTING PITCHERS: Rhett Edwards (Model), Harley Walker (Dade County).
RELIEVERS: Logan Shelton (Rockmart), Seth Crowe (Coosa).
SECOND TEAM
INFIELDERS: Randon Carter (Armuchee), Cooper Yanzetich (Rockmart), Gauge Burkett (Armuchee), Chase Gresham (Pepperell), Clayton Hogue (Gordon Central).
OUTFIELDERS: Andrew Morris (Rockmart), Alexander Stevens (Armuchee), Gage Moses (Pepperell), Devin Wandell (Chattooga).
CATCHER: Dexter Brown (Chattooga).
STARTING PITCHERS: Brennon Whitlock (Chattooga), Mason Fincher (Pepperell).
RELIEVERS: Josh Cronan (Gordon Central), Luke Queen (Rockmart).
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Brayden Perry, Ethan Nixon, Jack Rush; CHATTOOGA: Roger Chandler, Clayton Johnson, Zack Tucker, Bayln Stephens; DADE COUNTY: Alex Hill; MODEL: Connor Yarbrough, Josh Land, Gaven Freeman, Dawson Whitefield; PEPPERELL: Jake Chandler, Cayden Head, Mateo Garcia; ROCKMART: Griffin Pace, Evan Ratcliff, Sam Sanders, CJ Culver.