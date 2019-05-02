Rockmart looked to split in their Sweet 16 games against Elbert County Thursday at home after falling in Game 1 and taking a 5-0 lead through three innings in Game 2.
The final score of the second game was not available at press time.
Meanwhile, fellow Region 7-AA squads Model and Chattooga were swept in their second-round matchups.
The Jackets fell 6-4 in Game 1 after giving up a 2-0 lead to the Blue Devils. Rockmart scored off of an RBI double in the first inning off the bat of Brayden Cole and added another run later in the inning.
The Jackets maintained the lead through the fourth before Elbert County scored three runs in the top of the fifth to go up 3-2. The Jackets (22-7) retook the lead in the sixth when the Blue Devils walked in two runs to make it 4-3, Rockmart.
However, Elbert County added two more runs in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh to seal the win.
In Game 2, the Jackets jumped out to a 5-0 lead beginning in the first inning when Dylan Bailey hit an RBI single and Reed Couch had a sacrifice line drive to score Sam Sanders from third.
C.J. Culver knocked in two runs on a double in the second, and Bailey followed with an RBI single. Ty Floyd started on the mound for Rockmart.
Rockmart and Elbert would play a decisive Game 3 on Friday if the Jackets held on for the win in Game 2.
In other Class AA action, Model was ousted in the second round Thursday by Callaway, losing Game 1 1-0 and falling 4-1 in Game 2.
In the opener, Callaway broke open a scoreless game with a two-out RBI single from Braelin Mitchell in the bottom of the sixth.
Model's Josh Land had two of the Blue Devils' four hits, and Gaven Freeman took the loss on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings and striking out three.
In Game 2, Model (17-10) started off with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Callaway was able to push across a run in each of the next four innings while holding the Blue Devils at bay for the rest of the game.
Connor Yarbrough started for Model and threw five innings, striking out three while also getting two hits.
Chattooga saw its season come to a close Thursday after being swept in the second round by Social Circle. The Redskins blanked the Indians 3-0 in Game 1 and rolled 13-2 in Game 2. Chattooga ends the season with a 19-13 record.