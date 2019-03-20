The Model baseball team has plenty of reasons to be excited about its performance so far this season, but it's not ready to stop there.
Following a 7-0 run to start the year, the Blue Devils have already won more games this season than the previous two combined and have as many wins as the 2016 squad. First-year head coach Josh Mitchell says the team has a lot to prove following its past struggles, but that it all stems from the players' attitudes.
“It’s 100 percent the guys,” Mitchell said. “They had a rough year last year, and they really bought into doing whatever it takes to win and getting better every day. There’s an intensity level every day. It’s all them. They’re out here to show they can do what they’re supposed to do.”
The Blue Devils are 9-3 overall with a 3-2 record against Region 7-AA opponents. Model dropped two straight games following their season-opening run. The first was a 9-7 loss to Chattooga, then the Blue Devils were topped by Cedartown, 10-6.
Mitchell said the loss to Chattooga was a hard one to take as the Blue Devils fell behind after leading 7-5 with Chattooga scoring four runs in the sixth inning.
“The first (loss) against Chattooga was tough,” Mitchell said. “It was really an emotional game. We had the lead for the most part of that game, then we fell behind. It took a toll on us a little bit.”
The following contest against Cedartown, while still a loss, was still helpful to the team getting back to its winning ways.
“We came out the next day against Cedartown, and we got beat 10-6, but that’s a really good ballclub, and there were a lot of positives we could take away with that,” Mitchell said. “A lot of guys got some innings on the mound, and we really swung the bat well.”
The Blue Devils avenged their loss against the Indians three days later, topping Chattooga 6-5 on the road. After a 3-1 region win against Armuchee in the Rome Braves High School Invitational this past Saturday, the Blue Devils came up just short against Pepperell, 2-1, on Tuesday in Lindale.
Mitchell, a Model alum, took over the program after the team finished last season 2-23. As a head coach, he led the Chattooga Indians to two postseason appearances during his three years at the helm of the Indians. He played four years of varsity ball for the Blue Devils, three years at Shorter and continued his baseball career at Berry College.
The Blue Devils’ bats have been hot so far this season, with the team totaling seven home runs coming into their next matchup on Friday, a rematch with Pepperell, this time on Model's home field in Shannon.
“Top to bottom our guys have been hitting the ball well,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got two or three guys pushing .400. We’re playing pretty good ball. There are always little things you can fix, but they need to be proud of where they’re at right now.”
It won’t be an easy road ahead for the Blue Devils as the team has some tough matchups ahead as the season progresses. Following Friday’s region contest against Pepperell, Model faces Cedartown again next Wednesday, then plays games against region leader Rockmart in the first week of April.
Currently, with nine games left in the regular season, the Blue Devils sit tied for third with Chattooga at 3-2 in the region. Rockmart leads the region with a 5-0 record, and Pepperel is 4-1.