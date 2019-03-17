The Model baseball team jumped out quick against Armuchee scoring two runs in the first inning and holding on for a 3-1 Region 7-AA win against the Indians.
The win was the second straight for the Blue Devils and closed out the Rome Braves High School Invitational on Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium.
Model’s Rett Edwards allowed just one hit over five innings while striking out seven to pick up the win, while Jakob Montieth pitched in relief.
“Our pitching came in and did really well,” Model head baseball coach Josh Mitchell said. “We swung the bat well, we just left some guys on base. We could’ve got a few more than that, but overall our guys played a pretty clean game.”
The Blue Devils (9-2, 3-1 7-AA) loaded the bases in the first inning and, with Daulton Waddell at bat, Davis Chastain scored on a passed ball at home plate. Connor Yarborough then scored on a ground out by Waddell.
Dawson Whitfield scored Model’s final run on a ground out by Chastain. Brody Pearson finished with two hits for Model, and Whitefield had two hits.
Alexander Stevens took the loss for the Indians. He allowed six hits and walked two over four innings. Jack Rush pitched the final three innings in relief.
At the plate for the Indians, Brantson Duck had a single, a double and an RBI. Duck scored Brayden Perry on a double in the top of the sixth inning for Armuchee's lone run.
"We had too many opportunities lost and too many people left on base," Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson said. "We’re not hitting the way we’re taught to. I thought the pitchers did OK."
Armuchee (1-8, 1-2) hosts Gordon Central today, while Model visits Pepperell on Tuesday.