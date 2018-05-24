PREP BASEBALL: Jefferson, Pope come away with state titles at State Mutual Stadium
Two teams were crowned state champions Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium in decisive Game 3s.
The Jefferson Dragons won the Class 4A title with a 6-3 victory against the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes.
In the Class 6A championship, the Pope Greyhounds won their fourth title in nine years with a 10-2 win against the Allatoona Buccaneers. The Greyhounds were up by only one run heading into the seventh before racking up seven runs in the top of the inning to seal the win.
Westminster and Lovett will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at SMS in the decisive Game 3 of the Class 3A championship, which was moved from Mercer University after recent rain forced the postponement of the game Wednesday.