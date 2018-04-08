PREP BASEBALL: Indians pick up 3 wins to end the week
The Armuchee baseball team got some momentum in its quest to push for a good end to the season recently as the Indians won their last three games of last week, giving them a 10-11 record.
Starting off in Dalton on Thursday, Armuchee swept a doubleheader with Christian Heritage, winning Game 1 19-12 before taking the nightcap 17-2. Hosting Chattooga on Friday, Armuchee defeated the Region 7-AA squad 5-3.
Brayden Perry went 4 for 4 at the plate in the opening game at Christian Heritage. He finished with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Brett Barker and Brantson Duck each had five-RBI games, with Barker getting three hits and Duck getting two.
Gauge Burkett had two hits, an RBI and three stolen bases, while Alexander Stevens got the win on the mound.
In Game 2, Sam Russell threw a complete game one-hitter as Armuchee run-ruled the home team in five innings. Jacob Stanley finished with two hits, a double and four RBIs for the Indians.
Barker and Christian Hale each had two hits, a double and two RBIs in the contest.
Armuchee got a three-run fifth against Chattooga and added two more in the sixth to cap its victory on Friday. Randon Carter and Barker took to the mound, with Carter getting the win and Barker recording the save.
Burkett finished with two hits, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in the region tilt, while Ethan Nixon had three hits, a double and an RBI.
Armuchee (4-6 in 7-AA) will host Model on Tuesday at 5 p.m.