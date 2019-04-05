A seven-run first inning gave the Rockmart baseball team the boost it needed and pitcher Ty Floyd put the game away with his performance on the mound.
The Yellow Jackets pushed their Region 7-AA record to a perfect 10-0 Friday with a 12-1, six-inning win against Model in Shannon. Floyd struck out 13 batters in the win and allowed only one hit and two walks through five innings of play.
“He’s thrown the ball really well,” Rockmart coach Kenny Yanzetich said. “When he’s in the zone, he’s really tough to hit. He does a good job.”
The 13 strikeouts was a season high for the junior pitcher who’s committed to play for LSU.
“At the beginning of the game I felt good,” Floyd said. “One of the main reasons I was successful tonight was I was able to throw my breaking ball for strikes. That throws hitters off because most of the time people expect a fastball from me.”
The win was the second against Model this week for Rockmart with the Yellow Jackets winning the first game of the series at home 9-5 on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets were coming off a 6-0 loss Thursday against Gordon Lee in a non-region contest.
“We got beat last night by a really good team,” Yanzetich said. “We play a lot of really good teams late in the season to prepare for the playoffs. We’re playing pretty good. We’re just trying to get ready for the playoffs.”
Rockmart's Cooper Yanzetich followed up a two-run shot by Brayden Cole and an RBI single by Reed Couch with a three-run double in the opening inning to make the score 6-0. Andruw Morris then singled to score Cooper Yanzetich to make it 7-0.
Dylan Bailey had three hits for the Yellow Jackets (16-6), including a solo home run over the left field wall that put his team up 8-0 in the top of the fourth. Evan Ratcliff and Yanzetich finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Daulton Waddel had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils (13-6, 6-4), and Connor Yarbrough had a double and a run scored. Yarbrough took the loss on the mound for Model pitching 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Gavin Freeman and Rett Edwards pitched in relief.
The loss was the third straight for the Blue Devils who sit in fourth place in the region behind Rockmart, Chattooga and Dade County.
“We can’t let this week impact the next week,” Model coach Josh Mitchell said. “There’s a lot of pride and a lot of heart in this group. We’re going to respond next week.”
Rockmart is at Gordon Central on Tuesday for more Region 7-AA action, while Model hosts region foe Dade County.
SOCCER: Allatoona girls 6, Rome 5
The Rome High girls dropped a 6-5 non-region road contest Friday against Class 6A Allatooona.
Janet Hartman scored three goals and had one assist for the Lady Wolves (9-6), Allyson Harris and Haley Guerroro each had one goal, and Mae Pierce had two saves.
Goalkeeper Madison Ingram had nine saves, and Michele Monzalvo had four saves.
The Lady Wolves will face Kell next Friday in a Region 7-5A contest.
LACROSSE: Darlington girls 11, Columbus 10
Kathryne Ledbetter scored six goals for Darlington as the Lady Tigers’ lacrosse team eked out an 11-10 win against Columbus on Friday at home.
Kylie Sullivan added two goals and five assists for Darlington (2-9), Maggie Schrimsher and Emily Anne Trebus each scored a goal, and Kinsey Love scored the game-winning goal. Goalkeeper Lily Fowler had seven saves.
The Lady Tigers are at home Thursday against Mount Paran.
THURSDAY'S LATE CONTESTS
BASEBALL: Darlington 11, Cass 2
A pair of five-run innings gave Darlington plenty of lift in an 11-2 win over Cass on Thursday in non-region action.
The Tigers put up five runs in the first and third innings against the Class 5A Colonels, with Kobe Nadu leading at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance, including a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Lawson Brown kept Darlington on track on the mound, scattering three hits and allowing no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Kolin Rogers went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Zuker Campbell was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Austin Cloud had a double and two stolen bases, while Adam Himes had an RBI and two runs scored.
Darlington (7-9-1) will host Coosa on Monday.
SOCCER: Pepperell girls 2, Armuchee 0
Ansley Davenport scored two goals Thursday to lead the Pepperell girls’ soccer team to a 2-0 Region 7-AA win against Armuchee at home.
Mallory Powell had one assist for the Lady Dragons (8-4, 8-4 7-AA), and goalkeeper Bre Culpepper, who had been out for two weeks with an injury, had six saves. The defense was highlighted by the efforts of Makenzye Tarpley, Madeline Silver, Kinsey Pyles and Lily Corey.
Pepperell is at Rockmart on April 15 for another region contest. Armuchee (6-10-1, 3-9) visits region foe Chattooga on April 16.
Pepperell boys 5, Armuchee 1
Lane Koch and Ramiro Alanis scored two goals apiece as the Pepperell boys’ soccer team earned a 5-1 win Thursday against Armuchee in Lindale.
With the win, the Dragons clinch at least a top-two finish in Region 7-AA.
Jimmy Rivera scored the Dragons’ final goal in the 55th minute.
The Dragons (12-2-1, 11-2 7-AA) will finish out region play April 16 at home against Model. Armuchee (10-5-1, 9-3) hosts Coosa on April 15.