PREP BASEBALL: Coosa’s Shiflett leads local players on 7-AA All-Region Team
Coosa ace Caleb Shiflett was named the region’s Pitcher of the Year by 7-AA coaches after going 7-1 and finishing with an astounding 0.66 ERA in his final season for the Eagles.
Armuchee and Chattooga had three players named to the 7-AA first team, while Rockmart had two. The Yellow Jackets had six on the second team as they battled with Dade County for region title this year before finished second.
The Wolverines had five players on the first team to go with region Player of the Year Greg Templeton and Coach of the Year Aaron Simmons.
Armuchee’s first-team selections are juniors Ethan Nixon and Jacob Stanley, as well as sophomore Gauge Burkett. Nixon had a .370 average with a .521 on-base percentage as well as 16 stolen bases. Stanley finished with three home runs and a .346 average to go with 25 RBIs.
Burkett, the Indians’ leadoff hitter, had a .305 average and 36 runs with a .472 OBS. Armuchee’s Brantson Duck and Brett Barker were selected to the second team.
Chattooga’s first-team selections are position players Caleb Veitch and Devin Price, and pitcher Brennon Whitlock. Pitcher Dexter Brown was placed on the second team.
Sophomores Dylan Bailey and Tyler Floyd are Rockmart’s first-team selections. Bailey, a catcher, had a .264 average with 12 stolen bases and 21 RBIs, while Floyd went 6-1 with a 1.42 ERA on the mound. He finished with a .293 average.
Rockmart players named to the second team were Cody Paramore, Brayden Cole, CJ Culver, Jonathan Suppes, Logan Shelton and Luke Queen.
Rounding out local players on the second team are Coosa outfielder Mason O’Neal, Model infielder Caleb Heard, and Pepperell’s Wesley Wade and Trevor Thomas.