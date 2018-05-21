PREP BASEBALL: Cartersville takes Game 2 to split 4A state title series with Jefferson
The Cartersville Hurricanes recovered from early setbacks Monday at State Mutual Stadium and forced a decisive Game 3 against Jefferson for the Class 4A state championship.
Jefferson held on to win the first game 5-4, while Cartersville took Game 2 9-3. Both teams will meet back at the home of the Rome Braves on Wednesday to determine the title.
If Pope and Allatoona split their doubleheader Tuesday, Cartersville and Jefferson will play at 5 p.m. If not, the game will be at 7 p.m.
Jefferson (27-12) opened Game 1 of the best-of-three series Monday with a 4-run first inning and held a 5-0 lead after five innings before Cartersville got on the board in the sixth.
The three-run rally was followed by a run scored on an error in the top of the seventh, but a liner to shortstop was caught for the third out to end the Canes' comeback hopes.
Cartersville (32-9) scored early and often in the nightcap, getting at least one run in each of the first six innings to build a 9-2 lead. Jefferson had seven errors in the game, many of them resulting in runs for Cartersville.
Pope and Allatoona are scheduled to begin the Class 6A state championship series at State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday with the first game of a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.