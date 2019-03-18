Sophomore pitcher Will Miller earned his first varsity win Monday as the Armuchee baseball team topped Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central 5-2 at Armuchee.
Miller pitched 5 1/3 innings, while striking out four. Sophomore pitcher Jack Rush got his first varsity save in relief, pitching 1 2/3 innings.
At the plate for the Indians (2-8, 2-2 7-AA), Gauge Burkett had two hits and two RBIs, Brantson Duck and Ethan Nixon each had two hits, and Randon Carter had two RBIs.
The Indians host Dade County today at 5 p.m., while the Warriors (0-7, 0-4) are at Coosa at 5 p.m.
Mt. Zion-Carroll 7, Darlington 5
The Darlington baseball team came up short on the road Monday in a 7-5 Region 6-A loss to Mt. Zion-Carroll.
Charlie Bell pitched four innings for the Tigers (6-5-1, 5-3 6-A), struck out six and allowed two hits and three runs. Adam Himes took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Aiden Cloud also pitched, striking out one.
At the plate for Darlington, Zuker Campbell had a home run and four RBIs.
The Tigers host Gordon Lee on Wednesday.
TENNIS: Rome boys 5, Cass 0
The Rome High boys’ tennis team dropped only one game in singles action Monday against Cass at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, coming away with a 5-0 victory.
Jarred Jones won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Carson Garrett win 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Caleb McCurry took No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, William Hucks and Nelson Chen won 6-4, 7-5, and Ian Kligora and Jackson Wood won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Wolves travel to face Carrollton today.
Cass girls 3, Rome 2
The Rome High girls’ tennis team dropped its singles matches to fall to Cass 3-2 on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rome’s wins came at No. 1 doubles with Ripley Bennett and Jordan Smith winning 6-0, 6-1, and No. 2 doubles with Hollis Loveless and Karol Viniegra winning 6-2, 6-4.
Rome is Carrollton today.
Rockmart boys 5, Cedartown 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team improved to 11-0 on the season with a 5-0 shutout against county rival Cedartown on Monday at home.
At No. 1 singles, Timothy Malone won 6-4,6-2, at No. 2 singles, Jackson Norris won 6-0,6-1, and at No. 3 singles, Bennet Vest won 6-1,6-0.
No. 1 doubles was won by Elijah Malone and Hunter England, 6-2,6-4, and No. 2 doubles was won by Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan, 6-3,6-1.
The Yellow Jackets will face Dade County today at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rockmart girls 4, Cedartown 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team improved its record to 10-1 Monday with a 4-1 win against Cedartown at home.
Mary Ella Owen won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Emma Evans won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Maryann Earwood won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will face Dade County today at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
GOLF: Rome 178, Model 207
Hogan Ingram shot a 35 for the Rome High boys’ golf team as the Wolves finished with a 178 to Model’s 207 at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Barritt Cowan followed Ingram with a 45, and Adam Trammell shot a 47.
Model’s Douglas Tarter carded a 45, while Jack Mulkey recorded a 53.
Rome will face Coosa and Pepperell on Wednesday at Stonebridge.
SATURDAY’S LATE CONTEST BASEBALL: Rome 11, Cass 7
The Rome High baseball team scored nine runs over the first two innings of Saturday’s Region 7-5A game against Cass and cruised to an 11-7 win on the road.
Sevie Andrews was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Rome (6-4, 4-2 7-5A), Knox Kadum was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and two runs scored, and Alden Astin was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Hayden Filetti got the win for Rome, tossing four innings, allowing four runs and two hits, and striking out six. Tristen Tillery and Kadum pitched in relief.
Rome is at Paulding County on Wednesday.