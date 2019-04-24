For the Region 7-AA baseball from Greater Rome that entered the first round of the state playoffs, they each made sure to leave no doubt in their determination to make it to the second round.
Rockmart, Model and Chattooga combined to outscore their opponents 109-0 in opening round doubleheaders Wednesday, with each one moving on to the Sweet 16.
In the biggest upset of the three, the fourth-seeded Model Blue Devils powered through South Atlanta with a 23-0, four-inning win in Game 1 and a 10-0, five inning win in Game 2.
South Atlanta was the top seed out of Region 6-AA.
Brody Pace led the Blue Devils in Game 1 going 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run and eighth RBIs. Jakob Monteith had a hit and three RBIs, Brody Pearson had a hit and scored four runs, Dawson Whitefield was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Daulton Waddell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Model (17-8) put up 13 runs over the opening three innings and then added 10 more in the fourth for the run-rule shortened win. Waddell and Gaven Freeman each pitched two innings and struck out four.
Rett Edwards threw a complete game in Game 2, striking out 11 and allowed only two hits. Edwards also had a hit and an RBI at the plate, while Whitefield, Josh Land and Connor Yarbrough each had an RBI.
Model will face either Callaway or Banks County on the road in the next round, tentatively set for May 2.
In the other games, Region 7-AA champion Rockmart defeated Washington 14-0 in Game 1 and 13-0 in Game 2 to complete the sweep. No. 2-seeded Chattooga blasted through its games at home against McNair 28-0 and 21-0.
Rockmart’s Ty Floyd got the offense rolling against the Bulldogs with a three-run homer in the third inning of Game 1. Floyd also pitched three innings of the nightcap, striking out eight and allowing no hits.
Griffin Pace took the win in Game 1 with nine strikeouts, with Brayden Cole closing out the game in the fifth inning by striking out the side.
“Fortunately right now we’re playing really well,” Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich said. “We’ve just got to stay healthy and keep playing hard.”
Dylan Bailey capped off a 10-run third inning in the opener with a home run, and Jonathan Suppes’ RBI triple sparked a four-run bottom of the fourth for the Jackets.
Rockmart (22-6) hosts the winner of the series between Elbert County and Lamar County in the Sweet 16.
Chattooga (19-11) moves on to face the winner of the Heard County-Social Circle series. If Heard County wins, the Indians will host the games.
In Class 5A, Rome High dropped both of its games against top-seeded Decatur, losing 4-1 in Game 1 and 10-0 in the five-inning nightcap. The No. 4-seeded Wolves finish their season with a 16-11 record.
In Class 4A, Cedartown (14-15) finished out its season falling to top-seeded North Oconee, 15-7 and 3-1.
The Bulldogs owned a 5-1 lead in Game 1 before North Oconee scored four runs in the fourth inning to tie it up. Cedartown answered with a pair of runs, but the Titans scored 10 unanswered runs over the last two innings for the win.