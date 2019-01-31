A close first half was broken open by the Pepperell boys’ basketball team in the second half of a Region 7-AA game against Gordon Central on Thursday as the Dragons picked up a 78-66 road win.
The victory snaps a six-game skid for Pepperell, who will wrap up the regular season tonight at Chattooga. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
Pepperell (7-14, 5-8 7-AA) was down 29-26 at halftime but recovered to take a 57-51 lead after the third period. The Dragons used a balanced attack, with Payton Rhoades, Camron Miles and Andrew Wilder contributing to the win.
Gordon Central (3-21, 1-12) will travel to Dade County this evening.
Gordon Central girls 60, Pepperell 36
The Pepperell girls’ basketball team fell to Gordon Central 60-36 on Thursday in Calhoun in a Region 7-AA contest.
Maycy Owens led the Lady Dragons with nine points, while Mattie Blalock finished with eight for the visiting team. Pepperell (8-13, 4-9 7-AA will play at Chattooga today at 7 p.m.
Gordon Central (11-8, 9-4) was paced by Mercedes Coleman’s 28 points. The Lady Warriors are at Dade County this evening.