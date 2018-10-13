The game was delayed for nearly an hour and a half after Camp Jewell, which played its first varsity game in its process of becoming part of the GICAA, had problems with its bus and was held up getting to the park.
The wait didn’t seem to affect Unity as the Lions (4-3) raced out to a fast start, forcing Camp Jewell to a three-and-out on the first drive of the game before Bailey Mohler scored on Unity’s first possession.
Mohler finished with 82 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. The Lions continued to flash their potent offense, scoring again to quickly make it a 14-0 game.
The run game wasn’t the only thing clicking for the Lions, as John Nance showed his poise in the pocket all night long, showing his development as a quarterback and the progression he has made throughout his freshman year.
Nance was perfect in completions, going 3 for 3 while throwing for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Thompson caught both scoring passes, totaling 96 yards.
The defense stepped up when it needed to as well, containing the dynamic Camp Jewell quarterback Zay Wilson. Wilson burned the Lions for two touchdowns in the first half, but the Unity defense was able to shutout Camp Jewell in the second half.
Colt Hendrix led the charge for the Lions defense with six total tackles and one sack. Thompson came up big with four tackles and two sacks.
Unity is back in action next Friday night on the road against Victory Baptist in Loganville.