There’s a group that meets in April each year that is known as the National Federation of High Schools Basketball Rules Committee. The purpose of this gathering is to review rules and make any needed changes or clarifications.
Here are the rule changes and clarifications for the 2019-20 season:
1) Headbands are now allowed to be up to three inches in width, an increase from the previous two-inch restriction. Headbands must go around the entire head and be of circular design without extensions.
The headband must be worn on the forehead/crown, be non-abrasive and unadorned. Only one headband per player is allowed. Headbands may be white, beige, black, or the predominant color of the uniform. All headbands must be the same color for all team members. Both two and three inch headbands are allowed on teammates.
2) Hair control devices are not required to meet color restrictions. Hair control devices go around the hair only and made of rubber, cloth or elastic bands. Hard items are not permitted.
Here’s the major one. For years players were not allowed to “roll down” the waist bands of the uniform shorts. This was often done when the shorts were too long for the player. Here’s the new rule:
1) Players are not prohibited from folding or rolling uniform shorts at the natural waistband seam, provided the shorts are not in conflict with other rules. Only one manufacturer’s logo/trademark may be visible on the entire uniform, and no drawstrings are showing outside the uniform.
As before, doctor prescribed medical devices are not required to meet color restrictions. No hard items are allowed on the elbow or below, regardless of padding.
Officials have their own uniform restrictions. For Georgia High School Association affiliated varsity and junior varsity games, officials wear wide striped shirts with the GHSA logo.
For middle schools and members of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools, officials wear unadorned narrow striped shirts.
Usually by the second week of the season teams are aware of uniform and equipment restrictions and the “fashion police” have less to monitor.
The season has begun and holiday tournaments will be starting. Good luck to your team and may the calls go your way.
See you at the gym.