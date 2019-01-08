Basketball fans know that after a throw-in or rebound of a missed shot a team is allowed ten seconds to get the ball to their frontcourt, and that officials make a visual count during the transition from front court to backcourt.
How about these situations:
1. Player A1 is dribbling in the backcourt and throws a pass to the frontcourt. While standing in Team A’s frontcourt, Player A2 touches the pass and it is deflected to the backcourt and touches the floor. According to rule 9.9.1 it is a violation. Possession is not required. See Case Book p.72
2. Player A1 is in Team A’s backcourt and has dribbled for nine seconds. He passes the ball toward Player A2. While the ball is in the air the 10-second count is reached. The ruling is it is a violation since the ball has not gained frontcourt location. See Rule 9.8, Case Book p. 71.
3. Player A1 has dribbled for nine seconds in Team A’s backcourt when Player A1’s coach calls time out or Player B1 bats the ball out of bounds. In either case Team A will have 10 seconds to advance the ball into its frontcourt following the throw-in. See Rule 9.8 Case Book p. 71.
How about going backwards from the frontcourt? Remember this, when frontcourt position has been established the division line is like an out of bounds line to the offense.
If a player in control of the ball touches the line with his foot or bounces the ball on the line it is a violation.
Congratulations to the winners of the recent tournaments. Good luck to your team, may the calls go your way. See you at the gym.