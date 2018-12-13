Each year the 13 member rules committee meets and adds and clarifies the rules of the game. This year there are three rules changes listed in the rules book:
1. The ball shall have a deeply-pebbled, granulated surface, with horizontally shaped panels bonded tightly to the rubber carcass.
It is interesting to note that a rule change in 1955 allows the first use of the rubber covered ball. Previously leather covered balls were in common use. There was interest in allowing the use of a deeply dimpled ball, but that was disallowed.
2. Any player located in the back court may recover a ball deflected from the front court by the defense.
This is inserted as an exception to rule 9.9.1
3. A warning to a head coach/bench personnel for misconduct is an administrative procedure by an official, which is recorded in the score book by the scorer and reported to the head coach.
It is noted though that a warning is not required prior to calling a technical foul for a major offense.
The 2018-19 Basketball Rulesbook is available on iBooks and Amazon for about $6.
The 2018-19 basketball season has begun with region games, non-region games, and holiday tournament at many schools. Go out and support your team. See you at the gym.