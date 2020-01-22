There are boundaries in life, and in basketball there are many. Some are marked and others not so clearly delineated.
It’s obvious to everyone where the court boundaries are. Two side lines and two end lines.
(Just to note the correct rules book term is end line and not base line.) The ideal court dimensions are defined by the first rule in the rules book — Rule 1, Section 1: The playing court shall be a rectangular surface free from obstruction with dimensions not greater that 94 feet in length by 50 feet in width. Ideal measurements are 84 by 50 feet. Section 2: The end lines and side lines shall be a minimum of 2 inches in width.
Most of the local courts are 94 by 50 feet, with a few being 84 by 50 feet.
In basketball the boundary lines are “out of bounds.” When a player steps on a line it is an out of bounds call and a violation. Interestingly, when a player is making a throw-in from out of bounds the player may step on the line since it is out of bounds, but no part of the foot is allowed over the line and touching inbounds.
There are considerations in special circumstances covered in the Rule 7.1.1: Player A1, while holding the ball inbounds near the sideline, touches a) a player, B1, b) a photographer, c) a coach, d) an official, all of whom are out of bounds. Ruling: A1 is not out of bounds. To be out of bounds A1 must touch the floor or some object on or outside the boundary line. People are not considered objects and play continues.
Here’s another Rule 7.1.1: A1 blocks a pass near the end line. The ball falls to the floor inbounds, but A1, who is off balance, steps off the court. A1 returns inbounds, secures control of the ball, and dribbles. Ruling: Legal. This also applies to side line play.
Now here’s an out of bounds issue that many fans are not aware of that relates to the rectangular backboards that are in use in all of the local gyms.
Rule 7.1.1 again: The ball is out of bounds when it touches the supports of the backboard and when it passes over a rectangular backboard. All edges, bottom, sides, and top of the backboard are inbounds and play continues.
Once a team has established possession in their front court the mid-court line functions as a boundary line. Players may not touch the mid-court line or pass the ball to a teammate in the backcourt. Either are violations.
Lots of lines to watch.
Teams are in region play and appreciate your support. May the calls go your way. See you at the gym.