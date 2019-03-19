The Armuchee varsity boys' soccer team started the week off on the right foot, picking up Region 7-AA wins over Gordon Central and Rockmart.
First up, the Indians broke open a 1-1 tie at halftime against Gordon Central on Monday and pulled out a 3-2 win to hand the visiting Warriors their first region loss of the season.
Simon Wilson scored two goals for Armuchee, while Blake Abney added the other. Hunter Mathis and Kody Manikas each had an assist, while the Indians' keeper, Alex Lyle, finished with 11 saves.
The Tribe then went on the road Tuesday evening and shut out Rockmart 8-0, with Lyle recording the clean sheet in goal with two saves in the match.
Manikas finished with four goals against the Jackets, while Wilson added three goals and Mathis had one. Wilson also had two assists to complete his big night, while Davis Yeargan had two as well.
Mathis and Ben Graves each finished with an assist.
Armuchee (5-3-1, 4-1 7-AA) will host Dade County on Thursday.
BASEBALL: Rome 3, Paulding County 2
Rome outlasted Pauling County at Lakepoint Sporting Community on Monday night, getting the 3-2 win over a Region 7-5A opponent.
Senior Garrett Howell was clutch with a two-out, two-run single to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Wolves added the deciding run in the fifth as senior Sevie Andrews reached on an error and then scored on a throwing error after a sacrifice bunt by senior Knox Kadum.
Kadum threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out 11 for the Wolves to pick up the win on the mound, while sophomore Caleb Ellard worked the final two outs for the save.
Rome (7-4, 5-2 7-5A) is back in action Wednesday evening to take on Paulding County in Dallas.
GOLF: Pepperell girls 91, Armuchee 118
Pepperell's girls golf team got a solid victory on the links Monday at the Elks Club golf course in Calhoun, finishing with a 91 and ahead of Armuchee's 118.
Josie McGraw led the Lady Dragons with a 44 over the nine-hole round, while teammate Sydnie Edwards carded a 47. Armuchee's Gracie Williams and Logan Lively each shot a 59 to get the Lady Indians' team score.