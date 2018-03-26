MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Rome rallies for win vs. Woodland
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson lifted the Rome High baseball team to a 7-6 win Monday against Woodland.
The Wolves were down by five runs in the first inning, but quickly recovered to get the win.
Roberts-Donaldson was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored; Sevie Andrews was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; and Connor Bullard was 1 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
Braden Hyde earned the win for the Wolves. He pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and two earned runs, and struck out four. Knox Kadum pitched two innings in relief.
Darlington 16, Chr. Heritage 4
Darlington’s baseball team rolled to a 16-4 win against Christian Heritage on Monday.
Zuker Campbell was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs; Nick Mauer had two doubles and three RBIs; Trey Yunger had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; and Nolan Wilson had two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jake Druckenmiller pitched four innings, allowed two hits and no earned runs, and struck out five.
Darlington (9-8, 6-1) will next face Gordon Lee on the road Wednesday.
TENNIS: Rockmart sweeps Cedartown
The Rockmart tennis teams came away with two wins Monday against rival Cedartown. The girls won 4-0, with the last match being canceled because of rain, and the boys won 3-2.
For the girls (13-1), Emma Evans won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3; at No. 2 singles, Mary Ella Owen won 6-2, 6-2; and Taylor McVay won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-2, 6-3. For the boys (10-3), Timothy Malone won at No. 2 singles, 6-7, 4-6, 12-10; Bennett Best won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-1; and Dylan Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.