MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Rome High rallies for win against Cass
The Rome High baseball team used a four-run fifth inning to overcome a three-run deficit in a 4-3 region win against visiting Cass.
Braden Hyde went the distance pitched a complete game for the win, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate for the Wolves, Sevie Andrews was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Chandler Bridges was 1 for 3 with a double; and Xavier Roberts-Donaldson and Knox Kadum were 1 for 3 with a run scored. The win improves the Wolves to 11-8 overall and 6-2 in region play. They will next host East Paulding on Wednesday at Legion Field.
SOCCER: Coosa girls 3, Rockmart 2
The Coosa girls’ soccer team came away with a 3-2 win against Rockmart on Monday.
Evelyne Cruz, Ashley Medrano and Debra Barker each scored a goal for the Lady Eagles.