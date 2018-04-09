MONDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: Pepperell girls win 4th straight county golf title
Playing at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown, the Lady Dragons’ Josie McGraw and Sydnie Edwards emerged as Pepperell’s top two players.
McGraw shot a 49 in the nine-hole round, while Edwards finished with a 50 for a total of 99. Armuchee’s final score was 137.
Not to be left out, Pepperell’s and Armuchee’s boys also played a match, with Pepperell taking the afternoon, 222-238. Kemp Edge paced the Dragons with a 53, while Armuchee’s Tre’Quann Cook was the low medalist for the day with a 44.
SOCCER
Model boys 11, Chattooga 1
A mercy-rule shortened game went in Model’s favor Monday evening as the host Blue Devils posted an 11-1 win over Region 7-AA foe Chattooga.
Model (11-2, 9-2 7-AA) took a 10-0 lead 30 minutes into the match, but Chattooga got a goal just before halftime to extend the game into the second half. Greyson Padgett scored the final goal a minute after action resumed off of a blocked shot from Ryan Patterson to end the game.
Tee Jarrard finished with three goals and two assists for the Blue Devils, while Matthew Syverson had two goals and three assists. Padgett finished with a pair of goals, Patterson had a goal and two assists, and Nathan Weaver recorded one each.
Cooper Robinson and Edgar Reyes each scored a goal for Model, while Jahari Merritt and Jason Ortega both had an assist.
Model will host Gordon Central on Thursday.
Darlington girls 5, North Murray 4
The Darlington girls’ soccer team edged visiting North Murray 5-4 in a non-area match Monday.
Alex Gardner finished with two goals and an assist for the Lady Tigers (5-6), while Morgan Ivester recorded two goals, August Wayt had a goal and an assist, and Rosalee Kelley helped with an assist.
Darlington goalkeeper Julia Holmes recorded 12 saves to aid the home team’s efforts in the victory. The Lady Tigers play again Wednesday at Cass.
Model girls 9, Chattooga 0
Jennifer Espinoza scored five goals and the Model girls’ soccer team shut out Chattooga, 9-0, in a Region 7-AA match Monday.
Anna Ruth Parker added two goals in the win for the Lady Devils, while Lauren Akemon had a goal and an assist, and Libby Upton scored a goal.
Nora Grace Snow and Melanie Morrison both added an assist, and Morrison recorded a save during her time as keeper. Model (11-1-1, 10-1 7-AA) will host Gordon Central on Thursday.