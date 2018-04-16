MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Model boys' tennis blanks Social Circle in 1st round of state
The Model boys’ tennis team came away with a 5-0 win against Social Circle in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament Monday.
The victory pushes the Devils’ record to 18-0 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Parker Stone won 6-0, 6-0; at No. 2 singles, Kyle Hale won 6-2, 6-2; and at No. 3 singles, Eli Abdou won 6-1, 6-0.
Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Social Circle forfeit the No. 2 doubles match.
The Blue Devils will next face the winner of Douglas-Atlanta and Heard County.
GOLF
Rome 201, Model 224
The Rome High boys' golf team earned a 201-224 win against Model on Monday at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Hogan Ingram was the low-medalist for Rome High with a 40.
Model's Hayden Winkleman shot a 42.
The Wolves will compete again April 24 against Armuchee.
BASEBALL
Rome 7, Kell 1
Senior Braden Hyde pitched a complete game and led the Rome High baseball team to a crucial region win over Kell with two region games left to play.
Hyde allowed one run and eight hits, while striking out four. At the plate he was 3 for 4 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Garrett Howell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Rome (11-4, 9-5) will next face Carrollton at Legion Field on Wednesday.