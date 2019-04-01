The Model Middle School girls' soccer team recently capped its perfect season with a Floyd County Athletic Association championship.
The Lady Blue Devils have now won five FCAA titles following their 3-0 win over the Coosa Lady Eagles in the FCAA championship game.
The Lady Devils jumped out quickly against the Lady Eagles, then used their defense to keep Coosa scoreless.
Model wrapped up its season with an 8-0 record, and scored 39 goals over the season, while holding its opponents to only two goals.