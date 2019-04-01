040219_RNT_Model1.jpg

The Model Middle School soccer team is made up of Miriam Burns (front row, from left), Ryli Howe, manager Presley Johnson (middle row, from left), Hadley Johnson, Anna McCary, Anna Carpenter, SG Gowens, Rachel Burkhalter, McAllister June, Sydney Sutton, head coach Briana Smith (back row, from left), Railey Davis, Elise ONeill, Jayde Brewer, Yaretzy Mendoza, Chalyse Brown, Jordyn Merritt, Sadeen Khateeb, Briley Sims, Mallori Faulkner and assistant coach Sid Gowens. / Contributed

The Model Middle School girls' soccer team recently capped its perfect season with a Floyd County Athletic Association championship.

The Lady Blue Devils have now won five FCAA titles following their 3-0 win over the Coosa Lady Eagles in the FCAA championship game.

The Lady Devils jumped out quickly against the Lady Eagles, then used their defense to keep Coosa scoreless.

Model wrapped up its season with an 8-0 record, and scored 39 goals over the season, while holding its opponents to only two goals.