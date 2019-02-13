The victory secured the Lions a spot in the tournament’s Elite 8 on Saturday at Brewton-Parker College.
Huston Bryant led Unity against David Emanuel, scoring 22 points, including nine in a decisive fourth period that saw the Lions outscore their opponent 23-13.
Hudson Hill scored 15 points, while John Nance had 12 and Eli Wills had seven. Unity led 30-22 at halftime before David Emanuel came back to tie it by the end of the third.
Coach Matt Claytor said he was proud of his team for staying focused and keeping its composure in the second half when David Emanual went on its run.
Unity will play Highland Christian Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m.
WRESTLING
Rome’s Wilkinson advances
Rome High wrestler Bryant Wilkinson won his opening match of the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships on Wednesday, kicking off the four-day tournament at the Macon Centreplex.
Wilkinson, who wrestles in the 195-pound weight class, defeated Odom Colin from Griffin in the Class 5A tournament by fall in first period to move on to today’s quarterfinals, where he will wrestle Chase Sippola from Carrollton.
Another local wrestler also had success Wednesday as Cedartown’s Chris Davis won in the Class 4A 138-pound division with a pin of Josh Bowers from Northside-Columbus to advance to today’s quarterfinals.
The rest of Greater Rome’s wrestlers in Class A and AA will begin their tournaments at the Macon Centreplex today.
BASEBALL
Darlington 3, Armuchee 2
The Darlington baseball team opened its season Wednesday with a 3-2 win against Armuchee at home in a non-region contest.
Lawson Brown got the win for the Tigers throwing three innings in the one-hitter while striking out five, walking four and allowing no earned runs. Thomas Speed and Austin Cloud pitched in relief.
At the plate, Cloud was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, and Adam Hines had a double and an RBI. The Tigers (1-0) host Coosa today at 4 p.m.