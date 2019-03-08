The difference a week can make has been on full display in the form of the Rome High boys’ soccer team.
After dropping their first Region 7-5A match of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Villa Rica, the Wolves have won three in a row, including Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over East Paulding on their home turf at Barron Stadium.
The team is now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 against region foes while under the leadership of new head coach Luis Goya, who had served as an assistant coach on the team.
“I think our players did a fantastic job this Tuesday at Barron Stadium,” Goya said.
“It was amazing to see how the kids responded to all of the new changes that we are implementing into the program. We have also been practicing up to six times a week learning new formations, set pieces and also working to raise our expectations. I can’t wait to see how they continue to perform as the season goes on.”
Radriq Turner, Ivan Vasquez, Carlos Jimenez, Henry Ramirez, Junior Moriente and Luciano Hasko were Rome’s top scorers in the game against East Paulding as the Wolves ahead maintained possession 69 percent of the time.
Rome then went on the road Thursday and topped Paulding County 4-1 to keep the streak going. The Wolves are back in action Monday against Southeast Whitfield in a non-region match at Barron Stadium.
In other action:
BASEBALL: Darlington 9, Mt. Paran 7
Darlington was able to hold off a threatening Mt. Paran team on the baseball diamond Friday on the way to a 9-7 Region 6-A win on the road.
Lawson Goodwin went 3-for-4 for the Tigers with two runs scored and a stolen base, while Zuker Campbell was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kolin Rogers added an RBI double for Darlington (3-4-1, 2-2 6-A).
Charlie Bell got the win on the mound as he scattered six hits over five innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out five. Goodwin came in for the save, striking out three in his two innings of relief.
Darlington will be back home Monday to host Christian Heritage.
THURSDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
SOCCER: Pepperell girls 4, Coosa 2
The Pepperell girls’ soccer team shook off a 1-1 halftime tie Thursday to outscore Coosa 3-1 in the second half of a Region 7-AA match and win 4-2.
Makenzye Tarpley, Marleni Perez, Ansley Davenport and Sydni Hazelwood all scored for the Lady Dragons, while Davenport also recorded an assist. Pepperell keeper Bre Culpepper finished with five saves.
The victory marks the best start for the Lady Dragons’ program as they remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season with all wins coming against region opponents.
“I am so proud of how tough these girls played tonight against a very difficult rival team,” Pepperell coach Deana Spranza said. “They never quit and kept pushing and relying on each other all the way through to the final buzzer.”
Pepperell is scheduled to face Armuchee on the road on Tuesday.
Darlington boys 10, Christian Heritage 0
Tim Sparmann recorded a hat trick and seven other Darlington players scored a goal to build up the 10-0 final over Christian Heritage on the road Thursday.
Darlington (3-2, 2-1 Area 5-A Private) got single goals from Alan Cordero, Charlie Jones, Casey Gunn, Ricky Frisiani, Aaron Ding, Brinson Sumner and Eli Baldwin. Sumner and Jack Eady each had three assists.
The Tigers are off until March 21 after they return from spring break.