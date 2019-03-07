The Model baseball team kept its perfect record intact Thursday, winning its second straight game over Region 7-AA foe Coosa in as many days with a 1-0 victory on the road.
The win pushes Model’s record to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
Rett Edwards pitched a one-hit complete game, while striking out 11, while Connor Yarbrough was 2-for33 with an RBI for Model.
The Blue Devils will face Murray County on the road Saturday. Coosa (1-6-1, 0-2 7-AA) is at Rockmart on Tuesday.
Pepperell 11, Gordon Central 0, 5 innings
The Pepperell baseball team used a big second inning to cruise to an 11-0 five-inning win Thursday against Gordon Central on the road.
The Dragons scored eight runs in the top of the second inning, one in the third and scored two more in the fifth to put the Warriors away early.
Wesley Wade and Jake Chandler each had two hits for the Dragons, and Chandler knocked in four runs.
Wade got the win for the Dragons pitching five innings and allowing only two hits while striking out seven.
TENNIS: Model boys 5, Pepperell 0
The Model boys’ tennis team improved to 3-1 on the season Thursday with a 5-0 shutout against Pepperell at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Parker Stone continued his dominance at No. 1 singles winning 6-1, 6-0, Micah Veillon won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Teller Abdou won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Cole Locklear and Griffin Burgess won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and No. 2 doubles was won 7-5, 6-4 by Parker Early and Gabe Chapman. Model will be back in action Tuesday taking on Pepperell again.
Model girls 4, Pepperell 1
The Model girls’ tennis team earned its first win of the season Thursday topping Pepperell 4-1 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Blue Devils (1-3) swept singles action, starting with Tatum Abdou winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 at the No. 1 spot. Ambria Ludwig won No. 2 singles 7-5, 6-3, and Emily Hicks won 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 at No. 3 singles.
Model’s Miya Blanton and Brooke Roberts won No. 1 doubles 6-3, 7-6, and Pepperell’s lone win came at No. 2 doubles when Erica Fox and Jayden Brumbelow won 6-0, 6-0.
Model faces Pepperell again on Tuesday.
Coosa boys 3, Armuchee 2
The Coosa boys' tennis team edged Armuchee 3-2 on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Jordan Broom earned a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles, and the Eagles secured the win by sweeping both doubles matches.
Brady Jacobs and Bradley Johnson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Malachi Wilkins and Keith Gunnells took No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-2.
Coosa will face Pepperell on Monday.
Rockmart boys 5, Gordon Central 0
The Rockmart boys' tennis team earned a 5-0 shutout at home Thursday against Gordon Central.
Jackson Norris won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 7-6, Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 singles was won 6-0, 6-0 by Bennett Vest.
At No. 1 doubles Gavin Tan and Dillon Mahan won 6-3, 6-3, and Elijah Malone and Hunter England won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart will face Rome on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Rockmart girls 5, Gordon Central 0
The Rockmart girls' tennis team only gave up three sets Thursday as the Lady Yellow Jackets shut out visiting Gordon Central 5-0.
Mary Ella Owen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Emma Evans won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Maryann Earwood won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
No. 1 doubles was won 6-0, 6-0 by Hailey Fairel and Megan Clanton, and Maddie Ann Harp and Eisley Pope won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Rockmart will face Rome on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
WEDNESDAY’S LATE CONTEST
BASEBALL: Carrollton 11, Rome 1
The Rome High baseball team dropped to 0-2 in Region 7-5A play Wednesday after falling to Carrollton 11-1 on the road.
Sevie Andrews accounted for Rome’s two hits, one of which was a double, and Xavier Roberts-Donaldson had an RBI.
Alden Astin was handed the loss after pitching four innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits and striking out four. Caleb Ellard pitched one inning in relief and gave up six earned runs, four hits, and struck out one.
Rome (2-4) plays Woodland on the road today at 5:55 p.m.