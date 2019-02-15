Model, which won just two games a year ago, opened the game with a five-run first inning and then had to scramble to score a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take back the lead and make it last.
Daulton Waddell led the Blue Devils at the plate, getting four RBIs, and picked up the win on the mound, coming on in the fourth and pitching three innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out six.
Josh Landers had two RBIs, while Rett Edwards got the save. Brody Pace and several other players got multiple hits.
Mitchell said the team’s 8-7 win over Woodland in their scrimmage on Monday gave them some confidence. The Blue Devils (1-0) are scheduled to play at Sonoraville today at 5:30 p.m.
In other action:
Coosa 5, Darlington 5 (darkness)
A non-region contest between Coosa and Darlington was called for darkness with the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh Thursday at Darlington.
Zuker Campbell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a sacrifice fly for Darlington while teammate Aiden Cloud went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored.
Charlie Bell threw four innings for the Tigers (1-0-1) while allowing four hits and two earned runs and striking out four.
Coosa (1-0-1) and Darlington are set to match up again on Wednesday, this time in Coosa. The Eagles are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Cedartown on Saturday.
TENNIS
Rockmart sweeps Pepperell
Rockmart’s varsity tennis players dropped just one match to Pepperell on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College as both the Jackets and Lady Jackets picked up wins.
The boys score was 5-0 with Rockmart singles players Timothy Malone, Jackson Norris and Emmett Best getting victories in straight sets, as did the doubles teams of Hunter England and Elijah Malone, and Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan.
Rockmart won the girls’ match 4-1, with Mary Ella Owen, Maryann Earwood and Eisley Pope all winning at singles. Malorie Bradfield and Megan Clanton won at No. 2 doubles, 7-5, 6-3.
Pepperell’s lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Jayden Brumbelow and Erica Foy fought for three sets before winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Rockmart will be back on the courts at the Rome Tennis Center on Monday to take on Trion, while Pepperell is scheduled to face off with Model on Tuesday.
Unity Christian doubles up
Unity Christian’s varsity girls’ tennis team pulled double duty on Thursday and came away with two victories on the courts at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Lions played the team from Trion in Pro-8 sets and won 5-0. Unity also picked up a 4-1 win over Rome High in regular sets.
Unity’s singles players Dory Williams, Mackey Williams and Renee Lataif all went 2-0 on the day, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Tori Calvery and Mary Jack Williams.
The Lady Lions’ No. 2 doubles team of Madelyn Taylor and Rebecca Ackerman took their match against Trion’s Grace Wofford and Ansley Brady to a tie before winning the tiebreaker 7-3. They then lost to Rome High’s Hollis Loveless and Karol Buna, 6-3, 6-3.
Unity Christian is next set to play St. John Bosco at the Rome Tennis Center next Thursday.