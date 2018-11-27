The victory, Armuchee’s second in a row, precedes the Lady Indians’ Region 7-AA opener on Friday night when they will host Pepperell.
Chloe Purdy finished with 12 points, while Julia Williams added 10 for Armuchee (3-2). Trion was led by Shelby Carlock’s 14 points. Summer Vaughn and Chloe Murdock each had 12 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Trion (1-2) will travel to LaFayette on Saturday.
In other action:
Pepperell girls 53, Unity Christian 45
Mattie Blalock scored 17 points and Maycy Owens added 15 to lead Pepperell’s girls past Unity Christian, 53-45, at the home of the Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Pepperell (2-0) will be on the road again Friday to begin the Region 7-AA slate with a game at Armuchee. Unity Christian hosts Harvester Christian on Friday.
Cherokee Co. (Ala.) girls 58, Coosa 33
The Coosa girls’ basketball team came up short in its first regular season game Tuesday, falling to visiting Cherokee County 58-33 in head coach Robby Dooley’s debut.
Nay Millsap and Jordan Roberts each scored seven points to lead the Lady Eagles, who will host Gordon Central in a Region 7-AA tilt on Friday.
Trion boys 62, Armuchee 45
Armuchee’s boys’ basketball team had three players finish in double digits scoring but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 62-45 win by Trion at home.
Eli Brock led the Indians with 13 points, followed by Brayden Perry and Brantson Duck, who each had 11. Trion (1-1) was paced by Brier Ingle’s 22, while Andy Allen had 19.
Armuchee (0-2) will open Region 7-AA play Friday hosting Pepperell, while Trion is at LaFayette on Saturday.
Jacksonville Christian Academy boys 83, GSD 36
It was a rough loss for the Georgia School for the Deaf at home Tuesday night as Jacksonville Christian Academy took control early in an 83-36 loss for the Tigers.
DeMarco Brown led GSD with 26 points in the game. Georgia School for the Deaf (1-3) will travel to Gaylesville (Ala.) on Thursday.
Pepperell boys 72, Unity Christian 45
The Pepperell Dragons recovered from a close game at halftime Tuesday night to take the lead for good in the final 16 minutes in a 72-45 road win over Unity Christian.
Pepperell’s Andrew Wilder led all scorers with 21 points, while teammate Payton Rhoades added 20. The Dragons (1-0) were down 9-2 early and ahead just 33-30 at the break before outscoring Unity 39-12 in the second half.
Unity (0-2) was paced by Hudson Hill’s 12 points and Huston Bryant had nine.
Pepperell (1-0) is at Armuchee Friday, while Unity will host Harvester Christian.
Jacksonville Christian Academy girls 56, GSD 24
Zaria Clay scored 20 of her team’s 24 points and the Georgia School for the Deaf girls’ basketball team fell to visiting Jacksonville Christian Academy 56-24 on Tuesday.
GSD (0-3) will play Thursday at Gaylesville High School in Alabama.