One of Rome High School’s newest sports teams got some help this week thanks to a longstanding state association.
The Lady Wolves’ golf team received a $600 grant from the Georgia Women’s Golf Association on Tuesday to aid the team as it prepares for its second varsity season in the spring.
Rome boys’ golf coach Kevin Davis accepted the check from Mary Woodfin with the GWGA on behalf of girl’s coach Steve Sewell alongside several team members.
Davis said he was informed of the organization’s grant program by Rome High Athletic Director Jason Harris and filled out an application earlier this year. He received word last week that they had been selected to receive the grant.
Woodfin traveled to Rome High to present the check to the Lady Wolves, something she has been looking forward to since the grant winners were announced.
“We had a board meeting a couple of weeks ago where we learned who the recipients of these grants were going to be. When I heard Rome High’s name, I was so excited and asked to be the one to deliver the check,” Woodfin said.
“I am so excited to have been able to meet the girl’s this money will benefit. I mean, it is exciting to see the future of women’s golf in the state of Georgia. Even if these girls never go on to play in college, the fact that they are learning these skills is still incredible. I wish them the best this season.”
Davis said the team plans on putting the money towards tournament fees, new golf bags for the girls and other equipment the girls will need for the season that begins in February.
“Last year, our girls only played in nine-hole tournaments, so this year, we are hoping to enter in to some 18-hole tournaments that will require a fee,” Davis said. ”We are just so excited to have been chosen to receive this grant and can’t thank Mary and the Georgia Women’s Golf Association enough.”
“GWGA has been around for 90 years. We’ve got a very rich history of women golfers from all the way back to 1929, so being able to carry on this legacy is so great,” Woodfin said. “We gave ten schools a $600 grant. We were very excited about that, as it is more than we did last year. Of course, every year we are trying to build this program so that we can help even more budding girl’s golf teams.”