The Georgia High School Association Executive Committee denied Calhoun High School’s final reclassification appeal on Wednesday, solidifying the school’s move up two classification levels next year from Class 3A to 5A.
“We are disappointed by yesterday’s result; however, that is their decision,” Calhoun Athletic Director Brock Holley said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ll play with the hand that’s been dealt.”
The GHSA’s new regional alignments will go into effect next August, coinciding with the start of the 2020-21 academic year, and will remain through the 2021-22 school year.
Calhoun had been striving for a compromise of linear movement from Class 3A to 4A based off of enrollment numbers. After appealing once before, Wednesday was Calhoun's last chance to appeal for a shift.
“We appreciate the support from fans, parents and community members,” Holley said. “We’ll continue to grow all of our programs and strive for excellence in all areas.”
Calhoun will join five other schools in Region 7-AAAAA starting next school year, including Blessed Trinity, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland (Cartersville). Of those, Cass, Hiram and Woodland are the only schools currently playing in Region 7-5A. Blessed Trinity and Cartersville will be bumped up from Class 4A to 5A.
Calhoun’s athletic programs will continue competing in Class 3A for the remainder of the academic year.
Rome High and Armuchee High were the only schools in Floyd County affected by the GHSA's reclassification this year, with Rome moving up one class to 6A and Armuchee dropping from AA to A Public.
Rome will be in Region 5-6A with Alexander, Carrollton, Dalton, Douglas County, East Paulding, Paulding County and South Paulding. Armuchee is in the 12-team Region 6-A Public, with only five other schools playing football — B.E.S.T. Academy, Bowdon, Gordon Lee, Mt. Zion-Carroll and Trion.
Rockmart is making the move to Class 3A to join Region 6-3A along with Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, Murray County, North Murray, Ringgold and Sonoraville.
Looking at the other Gordon County schools, Sonoraville and Gordon Central High Schools saw no change in classification realignments. Sonoraville will remain in 3A while Gordon Central stays put in AA.