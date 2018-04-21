FRIDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: Rome earns playoff berth with win over Carrollton
And with an offensive push in the second half of the game and some opportunistic chances, the Wolves managed to take an 11-1 win over Carrollton on the road Friday night to clinch the No. 3 seed in Region 7-5A.
The state playoff berth is the first for the program since 2014 and sets Rome (15-12, 10-6 7-5A) up for a first-round showdown at Region 8-5A No. 2 seed Buford on Thursday.
Alden Astin and Knox Kadum combined to allow two hits over seven innings against the Trojans on Friday, while Rome’s defense was solid without an error.
Connor Bullard led the charge for the Wolves at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Howell went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Kade Garrard went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Astin aided his winning performance on the mound by scoring three runs and going 2 for 2 with an RBI.
SOCCER
Chapel Hill girls 4, Rome 0
The Rome girls’ soccer team suffered its first loss in over a month on Friday as it was shutout in a non-region match against Chapel Hill, 4-0, at Barron Stadium.
Keeper Michele Monzalvo had four saves in goal for the Lady Wolves (9-7-2), who will host Johnson in first round of the Class 5A state playoffs Wednesday after finished second in Region 7-5A.