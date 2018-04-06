FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dragons’ late push gives them 3-2 win over Model
A strong start on defense and a second-half push on Model’s goal gave the Pepperell boys’ soccer team the leverage needed Friday night to take a 3-2 victory over the Blue Devils in Lindale.
After Model took a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute, Pepperell (9-4, 9-2 7-AA) evened the score with a goal off of a free kick and got the game winner from Ramiro Alanis with about 10 minutes left in full time.
Alanis gave the Dragons the lead with a cross in the 27th minute to put Pepperell up 1-0 at halftime. Model (10-2, 8-2) answered early in the second half with a goal from Ryan Patterson in the box.
Nathan Weaver put the Blue Devils on top with a follow through on a Matthew Syverson assist.
Model will host Chattooga on Monday, while Pepperell travels to Armuchee on Tuesday.
Model girls 7, Pepperell 2
The Model girls’ soccer team grew a 3-2 first half lead into a 7-2 win over host Pepperell on Friday in Region 7-AA action.
Libby Upton scored twice and had an assist for the Lady Blue Devils (11-1-1, 10-1 7-AA). Nora Grace Snow and Jennifer Espinoza each had two goals in the victory, while Anna Ruth Parker scored once.
Ansley Davenport scored both of Pepperell’s goals. Model keeper Melanie Morrison recorded four saves and Bethany Crawley added two.
Model plays Chattooga at home on Monday, while Pepperell (3-8-1, 3-8) visits Armuchee on Tuesday.
Rome girls 2, Allatoona 2
A non-region match ended in a tie for the Rome girls’ soccer team on Friday, with the score sitting at 2-2 after full time at Barron Stadium.
Allyson Harris and Mae Pierce each scored for Rome (6-6-2), while assists were made by Haley Guerrero and Jennifer Zavala.
Keeper Michele Monzalvo had eight saves.
Rome gets back into Region 7-5A action Tuesday at Paulding County.
BASEBALL
Coosa 14, Model 8
Logan Pledger went 4 for 4 and scored four runs as Coosa picked up a 14-8 win over Region 7-AA foe Model on Friday.
Brooks Moore went 2 for 4 for the Eagles (10-9, 6-4 7-AA) with a double and four RBIs.
Mason O’Neal was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Seth Crowe got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out four while allowing eight hits and two earned runs.
Coosa travels to Central-Carroll today, while Model (1-18, 0-9) is at Armuchee on Tuesday.
East Paulding 12, Rome 4
The Rome baseball team got behind early and was never able to recover as the Wolves dropped a Region 7-5A game at East Paulding on Friday, 12-4.
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson led Rome at the plate, going 3 for 4, while Chandler Bridges went 2 for 4 with a double. Connor Bullard scored two runs and recorded a double, and Sevie Andrews had an RBI.
Rome (11-10, 6-4 7-5A) is back in action Monday at Hiram.
FROM THURSDAY
SOCCER
Unity Christian girls 1, Georgia Cumberland Academy 0
Hannah Lord scored Unity Christian’s only goal and keeper Chanceley Book recorded 14 saves to maintain the Lady Lions’ 1-0 win over Georgia Cumberland Academy on Thursday.
Unity is 4-1 on the season so far and will play Cherokee Christian on Tuesday at Grizzard Park.
