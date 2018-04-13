FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Coosa has big game vs. Armuchee in 9-1 win
Caleb Shiflett tossed a complete-game gem from the mound for the Eagles in the Region 7-AA contest, tallying eleven strikeouts in seven innings while scattering just three hits and three walks.
Coosa’s Reese Burnette opened up the scoring in the third, sending a solo home run over the right field fence. Armuchee (12-12, 5-7 7-AA) would tie the game by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fourth, but the Indians were held scoreless the rest of the game.
Shiflett later added to his own cause with a bases-loaded two-RBI double in the big fifth inning for the Eagles (12-11, 8-4). Armuchee will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Monday, while Coosa will head to Rockmart on Tuesday.
Bowdon 5, Darlington 4
A late-game rally pulled Bowdon ahead of host Darlington in a 5-4 Region 6-A/A loss for the Tigers on Friday on Senior Night.
Darlington opened scoring with a three-run first inning and led 4-2 before Bowdon scratched up three runs in the sixth and held on for the win.
Nolan Wilson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Tigers’ charge at the plate. Nick Mauer finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Zuker Campbell went 2 for 4.
Darlington (10-14, 7-5 6-A/A) is still in the top four of its subregion and will play a region crossover game on Thursday.
Kell 2, Rome 0
The Rome Wolves’ bats were silent in a road battle with Region 7-5A foe Kell on Friday as the Longhorns won 2-0 as Rome was held hitless.
Alden Astin allowed one run and one hit in five innings for the Wolves while striking out four. Rome (13-11, 8-5 7-5A) will host Kell on Monday at Legion Field.
SOCCER
Rome girls 3, Kell 1
Rome freshman Mae Pierce once again stepped up for the Lady Wolves’ soccer team Friday evening, scoring all three Rome goals in a 3-1 defeat of Kell on the road.
The win ensures Rome (8-6-2, 7-1 7-5A) will finish the regular season no lower than second in the Region 7-5A standings, giving them host rights for the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs on April 24.
Janet Hartman, Eugenia Knauss and Marianne Delgado each recorded an assist, while keeper Michele Monzalvo finished with seven saves.
Rome will host Dalton in a non-region match Tuesday at Barron Stadium.
FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCORES
PREP BASEBALL
Kell 2, Rome 0
Dade County 9, Model 5
Bowdon 5, Darlington 4
Rockmart 7, Pepperell 6
Coosa 9, Armuchee 1
PREP SOCCER
Rome girls 3, Kell 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Berry 21, Sewanee 6
Montevallo 1, Shorter 0 (Game 1)
Montevallo 6, Shorter 2 (Game 2)
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Birmingham-Southern women 20, Berry 5
Lee women 19, Shorter 2
Alabama Huntsville men 12, Shorter 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Berry 15, Centre 0 (Game 1)
Berry 8, Centre 0 (Game 2)
Montevallo 6, Shorter 5 (Game 1)
Montevallo 6, Shorter 5 (Game 2)