FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Rogers lifts Darlington in win over Sonoraville
After a scoreless first half, the Phoenix saw Darlington punch in three touchdowns in the final two quarters, all from Rogers, who racked up 94 yards to lead the Tigers in rushing, with 67 of those yards coming in the second half.
After an unsuccessful opening possession of the third quarter for Sonoraville (1-1), a short punt set up Darlington with the ball at the Phoenix 20. A few plays later, Rogers put his team ahead with a 9-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth quarter with an efficient drive that was punctuated with a 13-yard touchdown run by Rogers, and then they put the game completely away with an 8-yard touchdown scamper by Rogers with 3:11 left to play.
Darlington was playing without starting quarterback Griffin Brewster, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL during last week’s game against Coosa. The Tigers are off next week.
Mt. Zion-Carroll 42, Coosa 16
Coosa fell to 0-3 on Friday as the Eagles fell on the road in a 42-16 loss to Mt. Zion-Carroll.
Coosa was behind 14-6 after the first quarter, but Mt. Zion started pulling away in the second and ended the first half with a 35-9 lead.
Kenon Dixon threw for 172 yards for Coosa and had 83 yards on 21 carries. Jalen Hodges followed with 53 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Logan Pledger also scored for Coosa on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
The Eagles will take next week off before starting region play against Chattooga on Sept. 14.
Trion 21, Dade County 0
Trion’s Hagen Willingham scored two touchdowns for Trion to carry his team to a 21-0 shutout against visiting Dade County on Friday night.
Willingham scored on runs of 13 and 5 yards, and finished with 149 yards on 17 carries.
Braden Johnson had 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Chris Pace had 77 yards on 11 carries. The Trion offense racked up 300 yards, while the Bulldogs’ defense held Dade County to only 74 yards.
Trion travels next week to take on Armuchee, which lost 35-0 to Haralson County on Friday.
New Creation Christian 40, Unity Christian 22
Unity Christian was tied 22-22 with New Creation Christian heading into the fourth quarter, but the team couldn’t keep its opponent out of the end zone, and the Lions were saddled with a 40-22 loss.
Freshman quarterback John Nance rolled up 404 yards for Unity (1-1), going 13-for-40 with 258 passing yards and running for 146 yards on 28 carries.
Levi Lodge hauled in five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns of 51 and 61 yards. Eli Wells had five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions host Horizon Christian next Friday at Grizzard Park.
Gordon Central 44, Gilmer 15
The Gordon Central Warriors traveled to Ellijay on Friday to face the Gilmer Bobcats and came home with a huge 44-15 win in non-region play.
Gordon Central quarterback Nelson Gravitt was threw for 48 yards and ran for nearly 100 more while scoring three touchdowns. The Warriors’ defense kicked off the night with Alec Morris getting an interception on the first play from scrimmage. The Warriors quickly followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run by Gravitt.
Gordon Central (1-2) opened up the second half with a solid drive that ended in a 3-yard touchdown run by Cam Pierce. Gilmer answered with their first big play of the game with a 45-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats went for the two-point conversion and were successful, cutting the visitors’ lead to 23-15.
The Warriors shut down Gilmer after that and scored three more times. Gordon Central has next Friday off before opening the Region 7-AA schedule on Sept. 14 at home against Pepperell.