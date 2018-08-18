FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Perry carries Armuchee to 28-7 win
The win was the first time Armuchee has a won a season opener since 2011.
Perry hit Brayden Butler to give Armuchee the lead, before finding Guage Burkett in the end zone for a 14-0 lead. Burkett’s touchdown came on the heels of an interception by Devin Pledger. Perry found Butler again in the end zone to give Armuchee a 21-7 lead at halftime.
After an off week Armuchee (1-0) will travel to face Haralson County on Aug. 31.
Rockmart 20, Cedartown 14
Rockmart Yellow Jacket fans have been waiting for a win for seven years, and the tables finally turned toward the east side of Polk County for bragging rights after a 20-14 win over rival Cedartown.
It came down to the final minute of the game when the Jackets drove to their own 43 yard line, and with just over 20 seconds left on the clock found quarterback Dylan Bailey and receiver Juke Boozer connecting to make a memorable 57-yard touchdown pass play to bring the Jackets back from what was about to be a one-point loss.
Rockmart and Cedartown’s defenses were the stars of the night as the Jackets were held to just 217 yards of offense over four quarters, and Cedartown held to 134 yards.
Bailey ended his night with two interceptions, two touchdown passes and going 12 for 21 on 155 yards of passing. The Jackets backfield combined for 62 yards of rushing through the entire game.
Cedartown’s Taji Hudson started his career going 3 of 3 in passing with just 45 yards, but he along with Tony Mathis and Kobe Pryor put on 89 yards of rushing overall.
The Bulldogs and Jackets play again next Friday night, with Cedartown hosting Alexander, and Rockmart heading to Central Carroll.
LaFayette 28, Model 25
The Model Blue Devils scored on some explosive plays on Friday night in their season opener, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a talented Lafayette Rambler team — and mother nature — as Lafayette earned a hard-fought 28-25 win at Jack King Stadium at Lafayette High School.
A two-hour thunderstorm delay interrupted the flow of an otherwise crisp season-opening game for both teams. Lightning forced officials to halt the game with 2:54 left in the second quarter and Lafayette leading 21-13. When the game resumed at 10:30 p.m., both squads had to deal with a rain-soaked field and a slick football.
Model overcame a 14-point deficit to grab a 25-21 lead with 7:28 in the fourth quarter, but on LaFayette’s first play of the ensuing possession, quarterback Vyshonn Daniel hit Andrew Pendergrass on a 65-yard touchdown pass. The point-after conversion gave the Ramblers a 28-25 lead that they would never relinquish.
Model will try to get back on track next Friday traveling to Gordon County for a date with Sonoraville.
Haralson County 35, Gordon Central 7
Haralson County broke off a series of long touchdown runs in the first half and used that to cruise to a 35-7 home victory over Gordon Central on Friday night.
The Warriors (0-1) had a tough time corralling the Rebels’ run game for much of the night on Friday, and that attack was led by senior running back Treylon Sheppard who had a huge night with 279 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns.
The Warriors avoided the shutout when Cam Pierce scored on an 11-yard touchdown run near the end of the game for his team’s only points of the night. Pierce led the Warriors with 39 yards on nine carries.
Brady Lackey had a solid night in the passing game with 93 yards on nine completions. Dawson lackey had five catches for 48 yards, and Pierce added three catches for 38 yards.
The Warriors will return home next Friday to play Christian Heritage in another non-region contest at Ratner Stadium.